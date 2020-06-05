D&AD and Colenso BBDO collaborate on a new five-part series for the Love This podcast

D&AD and Colenso BBDO have collaborated on a new five-part series on New Zealand-based podcast, Love This.

Photo by Jonathan Velasquez on Unsplash

The D&AD special includes interviews with D&AD Chairman Tim Lindsay and four jury presidents to discuss how the organisation and the creative industries at large are innovating in the face of an unprecedented crisis.



2020 is the first time in 58 years that the D&AD Awards have been judged remotely. With entries submitted from every corner of the world, all hoping to win a prestigious D&AD Pencil, the jury presidents have set about the challenging yet exciting task of judging the work from home.



To get inside the minds of the D&AD team, Joe Carter & Beth O’Brien at Colenso BBDO have interviewed the chairman and jury presidents for the Love This podcast, which features some of the world's most prolific marketing and creative leaders about creativity, culture and innovation.



The podcast series, which launches with five episodes today, features a line-up of esteemed creative minds including:



Tim Lindsay: D&AD chairman

Joanna Monteiro: Direct jury president and president, Clube de Criação

Debbi Vandeven: Experiential jury president and global chief creative officer, VMLY&R

PJ Pereira: Entertainment jury president and creative chairman, Pereira O'Dell

Matthias Storath: Integrated jury president and CCO, Heimat Berlin

Across the series, Tim Lindsay and the jury presidents reflect on what they have been looking for in the work submitted this year given the cultural context, how creatives are responding to Covid-19 and what this means for the future of the creative industries. They also offer advice to emerging talent on what it takes to succeed in the creative and cultural sectors.



Tim Lindsay, D&AD chairman, commented: Great work drives better outcomes, which is why it's always worth stimulating and celebrating - perhaps now more than ever before. Beth O’Brien, Love This host and creative director at Colenso BBDO, added:

A conversation: What is it? What’s it for? That was the title of an exceptional philosophy essay I was handed as a young kid. It had a big influence on me. Time and time again, I’ve come to deeply understand the privilege of a great conversation. Interviewing the Jury Presidents has been yet another humbling reminder of that. Joe Carter, Love This host and communications director at Colenso BBDO, commented:

Over the last 18 months, we’ve been so grateful to host some of the world’s greatest creative minds. Partnering with D&AD and the Jury Presidents on this special series has been nothing short of astounding, and we’re delighted to share these learnings with the creative industry. Each episode is now available wherever you do your podcast listening, including The D&AD special includes interviews with D&AD Chairman Tim Lindsay and four jury presidents to discuss how the organisation and the creative industries at large are innovating in the face of an unprecedented crisis.2020 is the first time in 58 years that the D&AD Awards have been judged remotely. With entries submitted from every corner of the world, all hoping to win a prestigious D&AD Pencil, the jury presidents have set about the challenging yet exciting task of judging the work from home.To get inside the minds of the D&AD team, Joe Carter & Beth O’Brien at Colenso BBDO have interviewed the chairman and jury presidents for the Love This podcast, which features some of the world's most prolific marketing and creative leaders about creativity, culture and innovation.The podcast series, which launches with five episodes today, features a line-up of esteemed creative minds including:Across the series, Tim Lindsay and the jury presidents reflect on what they have been looking for in the work submitted this year given the cultural context, how creatives are responding to Covid-19 and what this means for the future of the creative industries. They also offer advice to emerging talent on what it takes to succeed in the creative and cultural sectors.Tim Lindsay, D&AD chairman, commented:Beth O’Brien, Love This host and creative director at Colenso BBDO, added:Joe Carter, Love This host and communications director at Colenso BBDO, commented:Each episode is now available wherever you do your podcast listening, including iTunes and Spotify

News