Coatings For Africa 2026 set to spotlight growth, innovation and sustainability in Sandton

With just two weeks to go, Coatings For Africa will return to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Wednesday, 24 June 2026 to Friday, 26 June 2026, bringing together Southern Africa’s coatings industry in partnership with the South African Paint Manufacturing Association (Sapma).

Source: Supplied.

The event arrives at a pivotal time for the region’s paint and coatings market, valued at around $770m and forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% through 2031. Growth is being driven by construction activity, infrastructure investment and rising demand for sustainable coating technologies.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 edition will welcome more than 150 exhibiting brands from over 15 countries, creating a platform for raw-material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and technical specialists like chemists and formulators, to connect, exchange knowledge and explore new business opportunities.

The event is supported by Synthetic Polymers as Platinum Sponsor, Rolfes Chemicals as Badge Sponsor and Gapuma as Bag Sponsor, demonstrating strong industry alignment in supporting innovation and growth across the coatings value chain.

Coatings For Africa also welcomes the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) as its Sustainability Partner. Through its work with governments and manufacturers, LEEP supports the development and adoption of safer, more sustainable coatings, reflecting the industry's growing focus on environmental responsibility and regulatory compliance.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Paddy O’Neill, associate vice president of The Coatings Group, dmg events, said: "The coatings industry in Southern Africa is strategically important to the region’s economic growth. Coatings For Africa provides a vital platform for facilitating engagement, trade and business development across the coatings sector.

"With support from Sapma and our sponsors, we look forward to welcoming the industry to Johannesburg in two weeks’ time and continuing to support growth and collaboration across the region."

Among the companies confirmed to exhibit are Synthetic Polymers, Gapuma, Rolfes Chemicals, BAMR, Omya Idwala, Sudarshan Chemicals, AECI Specialty Chemicals, ORCHEM (part of REDA Chemicals), IMCD and Bodo Möller Chemie, alongside many other leading industry suppliers.

Knowledge sharing takes centre stage

Running alongside the exhibition, ChemTalks (formerly the Business Presentations Hub) will take place from Wednesday, 24 June 2026 to Thursday, 25 June 2026, offering exhibitors a platform to showcase new products, technical innovations and formulation expertise through focused presentations and interactive discussions.

Designed to encourage practical knowledge sharing, ChemTalks will explore the trends, solutions and challenges shaping the future of the coatings industry.

With thousands of industry professionals expected to attend, Coatings For Africa remains a key destination for sourcing new materials, gaining market insight and building strategic partnerships across Southern Africa.