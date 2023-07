At least 13 people were killed on Monday, 17 July, when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed, leaving several people dead, according to authorities, in Hadaeq al-Qubbah neighborhood, in Cairo, Egypt, 17 July 2023. Source: Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas.