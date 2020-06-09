Bon Appétit editor Adam Rapoport resigns over offensive picture

#NEWSWATCH: The New York Times reported yesterday that Adam Rapoport, the editor in chief of a US food magazine, Bon Appétit, has resigned after a 2003 photograph of him dressed in 'brown face' surfaced on social media.

I do not know why Adam Rapoport simply doesn’t write about Puerto Rican food for @bonappetit himself!!! https://t.co/rW0k5tjMoS pic.twitter.com/odZnFLz2gd — chez tammie (@tammieetc) June 8, 2020

In a statement on Bon Appétit to get to a better place.



Bon Appétit has faced continuing criticism of how it treats employees of colour and presents food from a variety of cultures. Several members of its staff took to social media on Monday to call for Rapoport’s resignation and for better compensation and treatment of people of colour on staff.



