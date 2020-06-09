Bon Appétit editor Adam Rapoport resigns over offensive picture

In a statement on Instagram
, he said he would reflect on the work he needs to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit
to get to a better place.Bon Appétit
has faced continuing criticism of how it treats employees of colour and presents food from a variety of cultures. Several members of its staff took to social media on Monday to call for Rapoport’s resignation and for better compensation and treatment of people of colour on staff.
For more:Bon Appétit editor Adam Rapoport resigns
– The New York TimesBon Appétit editor Adam Rapoport resigns over 'brown face' photo
– The Guardian