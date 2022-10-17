Holding the door open: Sardor Boisov forged his own path then turned around and helped others follow in his footsteps

The best trailblazers are the ones who reach back and pull the people that came behind them forward. Sardor Boisov is no stranger to forging ahead despite all odds, but what sets him apart, is his staunch commitment to holding the door open for others who came after him. At just 10 years old, Sardor remembers sitting down with his father for a serious conversation. He was told that if he wanted to achieve an academic path, he would have to pave it himself. It wasn't that his father didn't support his quest for education, but he wanted to bring up the best within his son.

Sardor Boisov

Despite all odds, Sardor flew through school with flying colors. He aced every test, earned every scholarship, and never lost sight of just how important his dedication was. Sardor’s dreams were centered around education; he went on to study at a university of the UK, breaking away from Uzbekistan’s education system and eventually becoming a lawyer.

His experience in an academic institution was eye-opening, to say the least. It was clear that the national education system in Uzbekistan had limitations compared to that of western academic standards. In other words, the national academic standards did not match the demands of academia on a global scale, and for that reason, students in Uzbekistan lose out on opportunities to get jobs and build their lives anywhere else in the world.

After heading back to school to study business and management, with his partners and brothers, Sardor started working on the project of International School of Finance and Technology in Uzbekistan. The contribution to the reformation of an entire education system in a country is not easy, but it starts with one change at a time. Faced with inherent problems in the sphere, stagnant enrollment rates despite growing numbers of applicants, and problems related to national testing system and other factors brought up the necessity for nationwide reforms in the education.

The first step started out with the creation of an educational organization aimed at delivering quality professional and academic education based on the educational program of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. The aim of the educational institution designed to equip accountants from Uzbekistan with the skills they need to participate in the global accounting landscape. Students of ACCA can earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting in a program with the UK accounting standards, making them more hirable and ready to work in large corporations. With growing demand year over year, it became clear that the people of Uzbekistan were adamant for better academic opportunities, and Sardor obliged.

It was 2018 when the ISFT was associated. This modern, progressive, innovation-focused institution made higher education available to more people. It is fully accredited as of 2021 and currently educates over 11,000 students. With accessibility in mind, ISFT has multiple campuses within the country, and more are being constructed. More campuses invite a larger number of students to apply and make it so that more prospective students can attend a reputable university near their homes.

ISFT uses western education methods to teach its students because Sardor aims to ensure that each student has the opportunity to succeed anywhere in the world. ISFT ensures that education is free from corruption, affordable, accessible, and modern. Though much more work is still ahead, Sardor has proven time and time again that he will never turn his back on people that he might be able to help, just like he never turned his back on himself.



