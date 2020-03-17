Agro-processing News The Netherlands

Global Berry Congress postponed due to coronavirus

Global Berry Congress, the world's leading event for the international soft fruit industry, has been moved to June in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
elizadean via Pixabay

Announcing the revised dates, organiser Fruitnet Media International said it had reached the decision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the annual event.

Wellbeing a priority


"Our primary concern must be for the health and wellbeing of everyone who attends Global Berry Congress," says Fruitnet managing director Chris White. “We believe a postponement is in the best interests of every delegate, speaker, exhibitor and sponsor, and of course all our staff and suppliers."

Global Berry Congress will take place at WTC Rotterdam from 22 to 24 June 2020.
SOURCE

AgriOrbit
AgriOrbit is a product of Centurion-based agricultural magazine publisher Plaas Media. Plaas Media is an independent agricultural media house. It is the only South African agricultural media house to offer a true 360-degree media offering to role-players in agriculture. Its entire portfolio is based on sound content of a scientific and semi-scientific nature.
Go to: http://agriorbit.com/
By Lila Westreich


