Global Berry Congress postponed due to coronavirus

Global Berry Congress, the world's leading event for the international soft fruit industry, has been moved to June in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wellbeing a priority

Announcing the revised dates, organiser Fruitnet Media International said it had reached the decision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the annual event."Our primary concern must be for the health and wellbeing of everyone who attends Global Berry Congress," says Fruitnet managing director Chris White. “We believe a postponement is in the best interests of every delegate, speaker, exhibitor and sponsor, and of course all our staff and suppliers."Global Berry Congress will take place at WTC Rotterdam from 22 to 24 June 2020.