Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Telecoms News Ethiopia

Ethio Telecom profit more than doubles before planned stake sale

18 Jul 2023
Ethiopian state-owned telecoms company Ethio Telecom's profit more than doubled in its latest financial year to about 18.8bn Birr ($344m), as revenue and subscriber numbers also rose, its chief executive said on Tuesday, 12 July.
Ethio Telecom employees work inside their call centre in the Bole neighbourhood branch in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 29 July 29 2022. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo
Ethio Telecom employees work inside their call centre in the Bole neighbourhood branch in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 29 July 29 2022. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The government is planning to sell a stake of up to 45% in Ethio Telecom, after reviving a previously postponed privatisation process.

The telecoms industry is seen as a big prize in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's push to open up one of East Africa's largest economies after he took over in 2018, thanks to a large population of about 120 million.

But efforts to lure investment have been slowed by a nearly two-year war in northern Tigray that has killed tens of thousands and uprooted millions.

Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru told a news conference that the company's subscribers had risen by 8% to 72 million, while subscribers to its financial service Telebirr rose to 34.3 million from 27.2 million six months earlier.

Revenue rose more than 23% to 75.8bn Birr in the latest financial year.

The government's economic liberalisation agenda includes a plan to issue a telecoms licence for a third operator. Ethio Telecom currently competes with a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom which started operations in October 2022.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Ethio Telecom, Abiy Ahmed



Related

Ethiopia completes third phase of filling giant Nile dam
Ethiopia completes third phase of filling giant Nile dam12 Aug 2022
Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant
Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant21 Feb 2022
France's Orange submits interest for stake in Ethio Telecom
France's Orange submits interest for stake in Ethio Telecom21 Jul 2021
Ethio Telecom's mobile money lures 4 million in first month
Ethio Telecom's mobile money lures 4 million in first month30 Jun 2021
SA, Ethiopia sign visa waiver for officials
SA, Ethiopia sign visa waiver for officials13 Jan 2020
Image source: Gallo/Getty.
Music streaming app launched in Ethiopia13 Jun 2019
Ethiopia telecom privatisation leads new wave of deals for 2019
Ethiopia telecom privatisation leads new wave of deals for 201912 Feb 2019
Eritrean flag. © Mikhail Mishchenko via
Peace agreements signed across Horn of Africa20 Sep 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz