FCB Joburg and Coca-Cola's Phonetic Can major winner at 2019 Creative Circle Awards

FCB Joburg and its client, Coca-Cola South Africa, were among the biggest winners at the 2019 edition of the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

*The Creative Circle Overall Rankings – compiled for individual agencies and for agency groups – are the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2019, including The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

Their collaboration on the Phonetic Can campaign was the most awarded campaign on the night with two first places and two second places – firsts in the Out of Home and Integrated Campaign categories, and seconds in Brand Identity and Collateral Design and PR and Media Communication categories.This performance, as well as its third place in the Brand Identity and Collateral Design category for Kwa Mailos, saw it ranked as the second most successful individual agency on the night and – in combination with its achievements at various international and local awards on the 2019 calendar – earned it fourth place on the 2019 Creative Circle Overall Ranking for Individual Agencies*.Commenting on the success of the Phonetic Can campaign, FCB Joburg creative director, Suhana Gordhan, said: “In the three months of the campaign running we had a 158% increase in brand love and 3.2 billion impressions. Also, engagement was up 95% compared with the same period in the previous year, which was when a global campaign adapted for the country was flighting in South Africa.“In addition, there was an overall volume growth compared to the same period in the previous year. But the real impact was the unprompted responses we got from the people of South Africa, who on social media were imitating the campaign and creating their own videos that described how to pronounce their names.“Equally satisfying has been the response from our creative peers. The campaign has received many accolades locally and abroad, even featuring in. However, to be so thoroughly acknowledged by the Creative Circle is the proverbial cherry on the top,” she said.FCB Joburg is a member of the Nahana Communications Group. Sister agency HelloFCB+ achieved a second place in the Digital Communication category for its ‘Raise your voice. Not your phone’ campaign for the Western Cape Government, and ranked 13th on the Creative Circle Individual Ranking. The Nahana Group ranked fourth on the Creative Circle Group Ranking.