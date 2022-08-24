Mint Group recognised as the winner of 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award

Mint Group has won the 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology within in their respective countries.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious award for the second time in four years, particularly in a country that has such a highly competitive partner landscape,” says Mint Group CEO, Carel du Toit.

“As an organisation, we strive for consistency and innovation. A win pre- and post-Covid demonstrates that we have been successful in adapting to changing circumstances and evolving our business to meet shifting demands.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Mint Group was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in South Africa.

“I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on 19–20 July this year.

Mint Group is a Microsoft Gold IT consultancy and systems integrator providing innovative and disruptive solutions. As a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) with expertise across all 3 Microsoft Clouds – Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365, Mint crafts industry solutions to help improve customer experiences, increase agility, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the digital transformation journey with AI and cognitive services for businesses and government institutions globally.

The company also holds the following accolades: Dynamics Business Applications Services Partner of the Year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the Year, Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year, Modern Work Partner of the Year, and Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year at the prestigious Microsoft Partner Awards 2020 and 2021. In recognition of their innovation on Microsoft Azure, Mint was in addition the only South African partner selected as a finalist for the Commercial Marketplace category at the Microsoft Global Awards.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.



