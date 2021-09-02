Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

RX Africa

KAYA 959

Topco Media

Innovate Durban

GL events South Africa

North-West University (NWU)

Bluegrass Digital

Business and Arts South Africa

Sprout Performance Partners

Dentsu

HaveYouHeard

Kantar

Incubeta

Tractor Outdoor

Algoa FM

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Womensmonth sponsored by

RX Africa celebrates MICE Award winners to top off Women's Month

2 Sep 2021
Issued by: RX Africa
Specialist B2B media company 3S Media has announced the winners of its 2021 Women in MICE Awards with RX Africa receiving honours in various categories.
Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism, and Creative Industries, RX Africa
Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism, and Creative Industries, RX Africa
Carol Weaving, Managing Director, RX Africa
Carol Weaving, Managing Director, RX Africa
Carmen Wagener, Portfolio Director: Operations, RX Africa
Carmen Wagener, Portfolio Director: Operations, RX Africa

Launched in 2014, these awards are a showcase of the extraordinary achievements made by some of the industry’s top players within the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector.

“All our teams have contributed to a successful journey through a very difficult time, and we are particularly proud of those members recognised by the Women in MICE Awards,” says Carol Weaving, Managing Director of RX Africa. “This is a great achievement to end off August which is recognised as Women’s Month in South Africa,” she adds.

The RX Africa team members who were lauded for their outstanding contribution are:

Industry Contribution of the Year (shared)
RX Africa
RX Africa

Innovator of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Health & Safety Standards Representative of the Year

Enterprise Team of the Year

“The women named this year have gone above and beyond our expectations, given the difficulties our industry faced. As a team, RX Africa could not be happier,” says Weaving.

The producers of the Women in MICE Awards will announce the date of the awards ceremony at a later stage.

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Carol Weaving, 3S Media, RX Africa

News


Show more
Let's do Biz