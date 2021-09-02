RX Africa celebrates MICE Award winners to top off Women's Month

Specialist B2B media company 3S Media has announced the winners of its 2021 Women in MICE Awards with RX Africa receiving honours in various categories.
Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism, and Creative Industries, RX Africa
Carol Weaving, Managing Director, RX Africa
Carmen Wagener, Portfolio Director: Operations, RX Africa
Launched in 2014, these awards are a showcase of the extraordinary achievements made by some of the industry’s top players within the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector.
“All our teams have contributed to a successful journey through a very difficult time, and we are particularly proud of those members recognised by the Women in MICE Awards,” says Carol Weaving, Managing Director of RX Africa. “This is a great achievement to end off August which is recognised as Women’s Month in South Africa,” she adds.
The RX Africa team members who were lauded for their outstanding contribution are: Industry Contribution of the Year (shared)
Innovator of the YearInnovator of the YearHealth & Safety Standards Representative of the YearEnterprise Team of the Year
RX Africa
“The women named this year have gone above and beyond our expectations, given the difficulties our industry faced. As a team, RX Africa could not be happier,” says Weaving.
The producers of the Women in MICE Awards will announce the date of the awards ceremony at a later stage.