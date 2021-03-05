MO Agency Customer First regional winner in HubSpot Solutions Partner Impact Awards

MO Agency has been named a winner in the Customer First category for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in HubSpot's 2020 Performance Impact Awards.
As a sales and marketing technology consultancy, MO Agency enables businesses with digital tools and best practices to improve operational efficiency, increase sales leads and retain and upsell current clients by knowing them better.HubSpot
is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform and uses the award to recognise members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and that of their customers.
"We are so excited to receive this award from HubSpot," said Luke Marthinusen, CEO at MO Agency. "It is proof of HubSpot's strong CRM offering and confirmation of our continued push to optimise and refine our implementation processes to ensure client success."
MO Agency competed with all qualifying HubSpot Solutions Partners in Europe, the United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and achieved a combination of the highest HubSpot revenue retention and growth amongst its clients in 2020.
“HubSpot’s Solutions Partner network is amazing. I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful,” says Katie Ng-Mak, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot.
“MO Agency is one of these companies that have shown unwavering commitment to help businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate MO Agency and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement.”
The annual Performance Impact Awards focus on four areas, namely Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Customer First. In the other categories, MO Agency was placed eighth in Global Partner of the Year and seventh in the EMEA Partner of the Year awards for 2020.
MO Agency, a HubSpot Diamond Partner
, has a team of over 18 specialists to do everything in-house and specialises in assisting clients in the financial services, fintech and technology sectors, using inbound marketing and sales, CRM and technology to operationalise and grow businesses.
“At MO Agency, we live customer first by providing strategies for our clients to attract the right kind of lead, easily convert them into a customer and deliver a customer experience that surpasses that of their competitors,” Marthinusen says.
HubSpot also awards members quarterly in five categories, namely Grow Better: Sales, Grow Better: Marketing, Grow Better: Service, Integrations Innovation and Website Design. All winners are recognised in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.