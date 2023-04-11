Industries

IQbusiness Insights is the winner of the 2022 Alida Partner Excellence Award!

11 Apr 2023
Issued by: IQbusiness Insights
We are proud to announce that IQbusiness Insights has been honoured with the 2022 Alida Partner Excellence Award! This prestigious award recognizes our company as a top global partner and a leading innovator in insights and customer experience programming. We couldn't be prouder of this achievement, and we owe it all to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. Tshepo Moila (commercial leader for Insight Communities) comments: "This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence, and we are thrilled to be recognised as a leader in our field."
IQbusiness Insights is the winner of the 2022 Alida Partner Excellence Award!

The award was presented to us by Alida at our Insights Community event, which took place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 28 March 2023. This event was a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with clients and share insights and best practices and celebrate our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. At IQbusiness Insights, we are passionate about helping our clients unlock their full potential and achieve their business goals.

IQbusiness Insights manages 18 bespoke Insight Communities across the continent aimed at helping top brands to make better decisions based on fast insights from online consumers.

IQbusiness Insights
We are a full-service Market Research Agency and now part of SA's leading Management Consulting firm IQbusiness. We use technology and a deep understanding of human motivations to uncover powerful insights to help our customers to grow.

