IQbusiness Insights is the winner of the 2022 Alida Partner Excellence Award!

The award was presented to us by Alida at our Insights Community event, which took place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 28 March 2023. This event was a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with clients and share insights and best practices and celebrate our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. At IQbusiness Insights, we are passionate about helping our clients unlock their full potential and achieve their business goals.
IQbusiness Insights manages 18 bespoke Insight Communities across the continent aimed at helping top brands to make better decisions based on fast insights from online consumers.