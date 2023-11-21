Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ambani Reputation ManagementThe Publicity WorkshopdotGOODDNA Brand ArchitectsGauteng Tourism AuthorityaHead Marketing ServicesAFDAEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Music Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Samro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award

    Issued by Ambani Reputation Management
    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    K.O, Young Stunna and Blxckie were bestowed the esteemed Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award at the South African Music Awards 29th Annual Edition (SAMA29), which took place on 18 November 2023 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, in Pretoria. The South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is proud to have sponsored this category again and remains dedicated to celebrating and recognising excellence in the South African music industry.
    Samro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award

    The Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award is awarded to the composer who achieves the highest airplay on local broadcast platforms such as television and radio.

    Samro congratulates the trio that scooped the accolade for their single 'Sete', a track from K.O's fourth studio album SR3, which was released in September 2022 and received critical acclaim from fans, which propelled the song to the top honour of receiving the Highest Airplay.

    The SAMAs are hosted and organised by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). They are South Africa's most prestigious and longest-running annual music awards show, which celebrates the nation's musical brilliance that shapes the diverse and vibrant local music industry by recognising the creativity and talent of musicians across various genres.

    Past winners of the highly sought-after Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award include illustrious acts such as Zakes Bantwini and Kasango (2022), Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode (2021) and Lady Zamar (2019).

    The organisation commends this year's winners, K.O, Young Stunna, and Blxckie, for their tireless dedication and creative efforts that ultimately culminated in winning this highly coveted award at the SAMAs.

    Read more: SAMRO, Zakes Bantwini, Blxckie
    NextOptions
    Ambani Reputation Management
    Ambani Reputation Management is a full-service reputation management agency that offers strategic, creative reputation management ideas on both digital and traditional platforms.

    Related

    ACSA reflects on W Cape socio-economic development as it celebrates 30 years
    Ambani Reputation ManagementACSA reflects on W Cape socio-economic development as it celebrates 30 years
    Samro, Soul Candi Institute to launch &quot;Music as a Business&quot; programme
    Samro, Soul Candi Institute to launch "Music as a Business" programme
    18 Oct 2023
    Muziki Africa: The beat of Africa beckons...
    The Publicity WorkshopMuziki Africa: The beat of Africa beckons...
    Zakes Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode unveiled as flagship acts under talent agency, Aline
    Zakes Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode unveiled as flagship acts under talent agency, Aline
    14 Jul 2023
    Samro introduces once-off application fee for new members
    Samro introduces once-off application fee for new members
    1 Jun 2023
    Samro distributes royalties of more than R220m
    Samro distributes royalties of more than R220m
    15 May 2023
    SA jazz singer, Gloria Bosman has passed away
    SA jazz singer, Gloria Bosman has passed away
     14 Mar 2023
    African Grammy Winners Gala honours SA's Grammy 2023 winners
    OnPoint PRAfrican Grammy Winners Gala honours SA's Grammy 2023 winners
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz