Samro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award

K.O, Young Stunna and Blxckie were bestowed the esteemed Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award at the South African Music Awards 29th Annual Edition (SAMA29), which took place on 18 November 2023 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, in Pretoria. The South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is proud to have sponsored this category again and remains dedicated to celebrating and recognising excellence in the South African music industry.

The Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award is awarded to the composer who achieves the highest airplay on local broadcast platforms such as television and radio.

Samro congratulates the trio that scooped the accolade for their single 'Sete', a track from K.O's fourth studio album SR3, which was released in September 2022 and received critical acclaim from fans, which propelled the song to the top honour of receiving the Highest Airplay.

The SAMAs are hosted and organised by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). They are South Africa's most prestigious and longest-running annual music awards show, which celebrates the nation's musical brilliance that shapes the diverse and vibrant local music industry by recognising the creativity and talent of musicians across various genres.

Past winners of the highly sought-after Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award include illustrious acts such as Zakes Bantwini and Kasango (2022), Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode (2021) and Lady Zamar (2019).

The organisation commends this year's winners, K.O, Young Stunna, and Blxckie, for their tireless dedication and creative efforts that ultimately culminated in winning this highly coveted award at the SAMAs.