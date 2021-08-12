Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

TFG crowned overall Consumer Products winner at the 36th annual IAS Awards

12 Aug 2021
Issued by: TFG (The Foschini Group)
Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG received top honours at the 36th annual IAS (Investment Analysts Society) awards ceremony held virtually last night. The retailer was awarded for Financial and Investor Reporting excellence in the Consumer Products category.
Bongiwe Ntuli
“It is a great honour to receive this recognition, it is particularly special as  the award comes from a unanimous vote of confidence from the  investor community and industry leaders. This is a proud moment in TFG history – the recognition speaks volume, and it is a humbling experience to be recognised by one’s peers. A very special thanks to TFG Finance and Assurance teams both locally and internationally who consistently raise the bar and are continuously striving for excellence in our financial disclosure. Thank you also to our audit committee, Supervisory Board, investors and to Deloitte for your continuous rigour and support,” said TFG CFO Bongiwe Ntuli. 

The IAS recognises excellence in reporting communication across several sectors of the JSE and for the best article published in the Investment Analysts Journal for the period 2020. The Samrec/IAS award winners are gleaned from the responses to assessment forms circulated monthly to members employed by South Africa’s financial institutions and investment houses.

About TFG: With 29 retail brands that trade in fashion, value, jewellery, accessories, sporting apparel, cellular, homeware and furniture, TFG is one of the leading retail groups in South Africa.  Besides South Africa, TFG Africa also has a presence in Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini through various retail brands. TFG first entered the UK market through the acquisition of the premium womenswear brand Phase Eight in 2015, followed by the acquisition of Whistles in 2016 and Hobbs in 2017. TFG’s presence in the Australian market was strengthened through its acquisition in July 2017 of Retail Apparel Group Pty Ltd (RAG), a leading Australian menswear apparel retailer.  TFG’s vision is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint. TFG has over 4,200 outlets in 26 countries, and employs more than 34,800 people with over 26.4 million myTFG rewards customers (RSA).

Visit us at www.tfglimited.co.za or follow us on: Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

