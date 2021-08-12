TFG crowned overall Consumer Products winner at the 36th annual IAS Awards

From the latest video game releases to news on new technology, industry developments and gaming tournaments, LevelFox - Media24's gaming news and lifestyle website - aims to be the new home of South African gamers.Issued byMedia24 Lifestyle
The earth is a sphere: this is an incontrovertible fact. Reputable newspapers do not publish articles contesting this. That there are people who think the earth is flat doesn't make this worthy of debate: their belief is simply false.ByNathan Geffen and Mia Malan
Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG received top honours at the 36th annual IAS (Investment Analysts Society) awards ceremony held virtually last night. The retailer was awarded for Financial and Investor Reporting excellence in the Consumer Products category.
Bongiwe Ntuli
“It is a great honour to receive this recognition, it is particularly special as the award comes from a unanimous vote of confidence from the investor community and industry leaders. This is a proud moment in TFG history – the recognition speaks volume, and it is a humbling experience to be recognised by one’s peers. A very special thanks to TFG Finance and Assurance teams both locally and internationally who consistently raise the bar and are continuously striving for excellence in our financial disclosure. Thank you also to our audit committee, Supervisory Board, investors and to Deloitte for your continuous rigour and support,” said TFG CFO Bongiwe Ntuli.
The IAS recognises excellence in reporting communication across several sectors of the JSE and for the best article published in the Investment Analysts Journal for the period 2020. The Samrec/IAS award winners are gleaned from the responses to assessment forms circulated monthly to members employed by South Africa’s financial institutions and investment houses.
About TFG: With 29 retail brands that trade in fashion, value, jewellery, accessories, sporting apparel, cellular, homeware and furniture, TFG is one of the leading retail groups in South Africa. Besides South Africa, TFG Africa also has a presence in Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini through various retail brands. TFG first entered the UK market through the acquisition of the premium womenswear brand Phase Eight in 2015, followed by the acquisition of Whistles in 2016 and Hobbs in 2017. TFG’s presence in the Australian market was strengthened through its acquisition in July 2017 of Retail Apparel Group Pty Ltd (RAG), a leading Australian menswear apparel retailer. TFG’s vision is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint. TFG has over 4,200 outlets in 26 countries, and employs more than 34,800 people with over 26.4 million myTFG rewards customers (RSA).
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.