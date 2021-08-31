Sponsors of Brave: The Gratitude Season - Meet the two winners

Selected from thousands of nominations made by readers across South Africa, eight heartwarming nominee stories were selected and featured on Sponsors of Brave: The Gratitude Season. From these eight, two ultimately were chosen to walk away with the grand prize of an exciting opportunity to pursue a passion project of their choice.
Through this passion project, the winners have received an opportunity to give back to their communities and chosen charity to the value of R25,000.
With so many inspirational featured stories of brave pharmacists, it came down to the readers' and judges' votes to pick the winners.
It is with great honour that Adcock Ingram OTC and Sponsors of Brave introduce to you to the two winners: The Judges' Choice Winner: Jacqui Clapton - Clubville Pharmacy
The judges did not have an easy time choosing a winner, they were looking for a story that truly showed a sense of Ubuntu and deep care toward their fellow South Africans that inspired and moved their community.
After hearing the inspiring story of Jacqui Clapton and Clubville Pharmacy, it became clear that their team plays a vital role in the local community of Middelburg. This was exemplified by the community's quick response to helping the Clubville team get back on their feet when tragedy struck with the fire that damaged the pharmacy in April 2021.
The Sponsors of Brave team joined Jacqui Clapton and the staff of Clubville Pharmacy as they paid it forward to the Bethesda House of Hope.
Watch as Jacqui and Clubville Pharmacy make an incredible impact on the lives of the children at Bethesda House of Hope: https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/Meet-the-Judges-Choice-Winner/index.html
Chosen from nearly 9,000 votes cast by readers across the country, the story of Anil Lalla and his team at Vitacare Pharmacy was a firm reader favourite. Their story showcasing and highlighting a sense of Ubuntu and deep care toward their fellow South Africans that resonated with many, and gained them the most reader votes this season.
Anil and Vitacare play a critical role in the Penlyn community, supporting many through their outreach and charity work. Aasia Fredericks, a regular customer says, "That's the kind of guy he is and it's how Vitacare Penlyn operates. It's all about the people and the community."
The Sponsors of Brave team joined Anil Lalla and the staff of Vitacare Penlyn Pharmacy as they paid it forward to the Active Bodies Sports Development.
Watch as Anil, Vitacare Penlyn Pharmacy, and their chosen charity spent the day distributing supplies and gifts to those most in need in their community: https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/Meet-the-Readers-Choice-Winner/index.html
