Adcock Ingram OTC in partnership with News24 announce winners in the Sponsors of Brave campaign

Over the past five months, the Sponsors of Brave campaign, a partnership between Adcock Ingram OTC and News24, published 12 heartwarming stories of brave pharmacists, doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. The featured stories were selected from almost 3,800 nominations made by readers all over South Africa.

The campaign culminated in the readers and judges choice winners being announced via a live virtual event. These two deserving winners walked away with a grand prize of a trip to a medical conference of their choice and R25,000 to pay-it-forward to their chosen charity.The readers’ choice winner was chosen by the votes of the News24 readers, while the judges choice winner was selected by the panel of judges anonymously.The final 12 featured videos received an impressive amount of over 17,000 votes, but it was, who ultimately took home the Readers' Choice Award gaining over 4,000 votes.Ntutu established her first pharmacy in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, 19 years ago and has used her position to give back to her community. Her kindness is well-known in the area, and her local sports charities and fun-runs encourage healthy living and support talented young athletes.The judges had a hard task choosing an overall winner, they were looking for a story that truly showed a sense of Ubuntu for fellow South Africans, and one that inspired. The panel of judges selected their winner through an anonymous vote, and the nominee who in the end took home the Judges Choice Award wasHugo found his calling in the Moutse Valley area of Limpopo almost 30 years ago. What started as a small health clinic, Ndlovu Medical Centre, has since expanded into a non-profit organisation, the Ndlovu Care Group that address healthcare, child and youth needs, Wash (Water Sanitation and Hygiene), infrastructure support and research for improved community development. One of these programmes includes the incredibly successful Ndlovu Youth choir.Hugo is known in his community as 'Hlanganani', which means “he who brings people together”. A man with true Ubuntu spirit.Adcock Ingram OTC surprised the 10 runner-up feature nominees by announcing that R5,000 will be donated toward each of their chosen registered NPO charities.“Our healthcare practitioners embody what it truly means to be brave. They are our soldiers on the front line of the pandemic risking their lives to save others. They are brave icons and must be celebrated as today’s superheroes. Each nominated healthcare practitioner was recognized in their communities for contributing to the betterment of others. They are role models for all South Africans, and they must be acknowledged and recognized. We must encourage everyone to keep the spirit of Sponsors of Brave alive and continue giving back and serving our communities and acknowledging those around us, who go above and beyond,” says Yudhveer Singh, FD of Adcock Ingram OTC Division.