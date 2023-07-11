Gagasi FM on a search for a new presenter

Gagasi FM, the leading commercial regional station, has announced the station's exciting Presenter Search campaign that is seeking to discover a new, young presenter to become part of the station.

Gagasi FM’s Mkay “Music” Mbhele

Powered by Vodacom NXT LVL, the search is currently underway to find a new presenter who will join Mkay “Music” Mbhele as co-host for Umsindo Takeover which airs between 4pm and 7pm on Saturdays. The show is music-driven, fun, and celebrates the vibrant township and party culture, appealing to a youthful audience.

Gagasi FM Presenter Search is open to South Africans between the ages of 18 and 25 years, and who meet, among others, the following key requirements:

Bilingual and fluent: A candidate must be highly proficient in both English and IsiZulu, enabling seamless communication with the diverse audience of Gagasi FM.



KZN origin: A candidate should either reside or be originally from KwaZulu-Natal, bringing a genuine understanding and connection to the local culture and community.



Versatile and compatible: A candidate should demonstrate exceptional versatility and compatibility to host the station's varied content. This includes engaging with diverse topics, guests, and musical genres.



Content creation skills: A candidate must possess the creativity and skill set required to develop captivating content for both radio and digital platforms. This includes producing entertaining segments, conducting compelling interviews, and crafting engaging content for social media.

In line with Gagasi FM’s multi-channel audience engagement approach, auditions will be conducted via digital where interested candidates can submit their entries on a video format on the Gagasi FM mobile app. While entries are required to be audio visual, candidates do not necessarily have to record these in a radio studio set-up, it can be any space that is suitable for their creativity as well as public viewing.

"We are excited to embark on this groundbreaking search for a talented radio presenter to join our team of versatile and very innovative content creators,” says Alex Mthiyane, head of audience experience at Gagasi FM. "By opting for digital auditions, we aim to provide a more accessible and fairly inclusive platform for aspiring presenters to participate from the comfort of their own spaces. We are invariably inundated with very talented radio jocks wanna-be's and we pride ourselves for consistently being the springboard in discovering some of the household names in modern radio. We can't wait to witness the wealth of talent that KwaZulu-Natal has to offer," adds Mthiyane.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishaad Tayob, consumer business director at Vodacom South Africa, said: “Mobile data has become an indispensable part of students' lives and it enables them to access educational resources, communicate with fellow students, friends and family and explore opportunities beyond their tertiary institutions while ensuring they continue to participate in the digital economy.”

As the telecommunications giant that is rooted in South Africa and that is the leader in driving connectivity throughout the continent, they are very excited to be part of the unearthing of new talent for a platform that is also a leader in connecting with consumers. "We recognise the challenges young people face in the country – from the rising costs of living and unemployment, our approach is to ensure we provide value by offering them propositions that respond to their everyday struggles. Giving them affordable connectivity solutions is one way to address their daily struggles” adds Tayob.

The audition period will run until Friday 28 July 2023 at midnight. Thereafter the Gagasi FM Presenter Search judging panel will shortlist five candidates whose videos will be uploaded on the Presenter Search channel on the Gagasi FM mobile app for the public to vote for their favourite presenter. The shortlisted candidates will also get an opportunity to co-present on-air where listeners will further get a taste of what they have to offer. The public vote will constitute 30% of the overall final judging that will decide a winner. The other 70% will come from the judging panel.

The winner will receive a 12-month contract with Gagasi FM as well as exciting prizes from Vodacom NXT LVL.

For more information about the Gagasi FM Presenter Search, stay tuned to Gagasi FM and follow the station’s social media pages.

Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm



