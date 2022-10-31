PNA to paint the streets and sidewalks of the Maboneng Precinct as part of the Creative Art Fair

PNA is celebrating its 30th birthday, and you are invited to join them as they mark this extraordinary milestone with creativity, art, and community.

On 29 October 2022, PNA will be painting the streets and sidewalks of the Maboneng Precinct in Fox Street, Jozi as part of the Creative Art Fair. The day’s activities will include a building wrap mural and an art fair culminating with a colourful fun run through the precinct. Each participant will receive a packet of non-toxic, safe colour powder which they will release as they run, creating a rainbow of colour in the air above them!

The Creative Art Fair will run all the way from Jewel City to Bertrands Jazz Lounge and Café and will include art fair stalls filled with Maboneng creatives, artisans and makers – expect everything from clothing, art and gifts to the most delicious eats and drinks.

Art will take shape in many different forms throughout the day as local artists have been commissioned by the Maboneng Precinct to paint concrete posts in Fox Street in bright and colourful tones. The trees to will be wrapped in vivid, brilliant material to add to the vibrancy of the fair – creating opportunity for the local community to manufacture and sew the material. Homegrown artists will be spraying art designs on the floor with the use of pressure hoses and water only, creating an “Art in the Dirt” exhibition.

PNA will also be partnering with Baz-Art to create the interactive “Colour Your World Mural” in collaboration with resident Jozi artists, Cerbastian Davids and Black Mabutho, in the Maboneng area. You are invited to embrace the creative in you, and to paint your urban art contribution on the wall – your piece of Johannesburg. Photographers will be available to capture your moment in front of the new “Colour Your World Mural”.

Maboneng resident, visual urban mural artist, creative entrepreneur, and community role model, Cerbastian Davids, has participated in two international public art festivals for Baz-Art and has worked alongside world-renowned SAYPE from Switzerland. Cerbastian, also known as Bash, has created numerous artworks scattered around Johannesburg in restaurants, bars, community walls and Jewel City, evidence of the creative hard work he puts into his projects.

See more of Cerbastian's work here: https://www.instagram.com/cerbastian_davids/?hl=en.

Fellow resident and Maboneng favourite, Black Mabutho, also known as "Black", is a mural, digital and street art artist who has a vast range of skills and loves to add bright and dynamic colours to his work. His artistic flair complements that of Cerbastian and together they showcase the power of street art and its ability to generate conversations.

See more of Black Mabutho's work here: https://www.instagram.com/black.mabutho/.

Join PNA and the Creative Art Fair at the Maboneng Precinct in Fox Street, Jozi, on 29 October 2022 and help us colour our city world. All adults, children and leashed animals are welcome to take part in this inner city fun day!



