McDonald's South Africa in customers' homes

Issued by: TLC Marketing Worldwide
TLC's new home-based, online rewards portfolio is operating at top speed, and currently forms the basis of campaigns for brands who understand the immense impact of not engaging with their customers during the nationwide lockdown.

In the midst of one of TLC’s latest and biggest campaigns to date McDonald's SA wanted to, while unable to cater to customers in store, continue to bring smiles to faces across South Africa. McDonald’s wants to give customers daily home-based activities and experiences for their now abundant free time. Understanding the need to cater to the feelings of boredom and isolation as well as creating positive memories for customers and their families, during this time, the Management Team re-focussed elements of their 2020 strategy. The promptly-developed and innovative, yet very simple, #FeelGoodVibes campaign aims to surprise and delight customers as well as drive continued brand engagement while still achieving the brands original objective of celebrating and thanking customers for 25 years of lovin’.

“This is a very powerful campaign, catering to consumers when they need it most while staying in line with McDonald’s iconic brand personality of ‘family value’ and ‘sharing’. We could not think of a more appropriate campaign during a time when family-focussed mental and physical health is critical,” says Preneshen Munian CEO TLC Middle East & Africa.

The online, home-based rewards form part of a phased-release that becomes available to customers from 1-16 April 2020, by simply downloading and opening the McDonald’s App. The App then generates a unique code and reveals redemption instructions for access to exciting activities which cover a range of categories including wellness, education and entertainment. More specifically:

Wellness
  • Aurofit (1 Month Access)
  • Fitness26 (1 Month Access)
  • Mindfulness App (3 Months Premium Access)
Kids Educational Lessons
  • You Can Do Maths (1 Month Access)
  • You Can Do Science (1 Month Access)
Adult Educational Lessons
  • Shaw Academy (1 Month Access)
  • Busuu (1 Week Access)
Entertainment
  • Readily E-books (1 Month Access)
  • VIU Movie Streaming (1 Month Access)
  • D-Tuned Music Publishing (1 Month Access)
  • Groove Regulators Drum Lessons (1 Month Access)
Customers in possession of unused R250m Rewards Promotion scratch cards will be able to redeem from the Feel Good Vibes Promotion by visiting www.mcdonaldssa-rewards.co.za.

This perfectly apt solution to an unfamiliar situation brings comfort to not only consumers but to the McDonald’s South Africa brand team and partners while we do what we can to assist South African citizens in the best way we can.

TLC Marketing Worldwide is a global marketing agency. We are a unique fusion of experienced marketers and innovative deal makers whose skills combine to create, manage and deliver magical marketing campaigns to help our clients achieve their business goals.
