SPCA and Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) SSA stop the spread of animal and Covid-19 myths

Right now, fake news is almost as virulent as the coronavirus pandemic that has been sweeping across the world over the past couple of months. During these uncertain times, it's hard to know what to believe, and as a result, many pet owners have succumbed to misinformation about dogs and cats infecting their owners with Covid-19.

The SPCA, and shelters around the country, has had their hands full dealing with an overwhelming intake of unwanted pets, as rumours that Covid-19 could be transferred from animals to humans started to take hold.Man’s best friend deserves better and in the hopes of stopping myths and misinformation, DAN SSA collaborated with the SPCA to create a 30-second radio ad as a pro bono CSI initiative. DAN SSA believes that during a crisis of this proportion, it’s our humanity that will carry us through.The ad was recorded by Arnold Vermaak and Graham Merrill of WeLove Jam Studios at no cost, while the DAN buying team negotiated free space on regional and national stations. They also collaborated with media owners such as Mediamark, Primedia and the SABC who contributed free airtime and a platform for this important message.Belinda Abraham, Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager for Cape of Good Hope SPCA said:“We are so thankful to the Dentsu Aegis Network for their care and concern for animals at a time when most are only concerned with their own welfare and the welfare of their families. While Covid-19 does not infect animals the ripple effect of the pandemic is already being felt nation-wide as many surrender pets in the fear of virus transmission or abandon them as they leave for homes in other provinces. We are grateful to the media owners who have come forward to offer our animals a voice via their media and broadcast platforms and thank them for amplifying our voice and speaking on behalf of animals at this time. A great deal of peace comes amidst the panic, knowing that so many hearts are with the vulnerable.”