Register for free business-to-business webinar, 24 March 2021

5 Mar 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Bizcommunity is proud to announce a media partnership with Success by Design in their forthcoming free webinar, titled 'B2B in Africa for Africa', taking place on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 at 12-12.40pm.

Join us to hear guest speaker, Bizcommunity’s new business development manager and recruitment specialist, Clarina De Freitas, who will talk about trends and share tips on how B2Bs in Africa can make the most of free digital resources to grow their enterprises via publishing platforms on Bizcommunity, one of Africa's biggest premier B2B news sites.

As post-pandemic economies open up, the pressure to increase sales and keep business and employees operating at full potential is top of mind for many managers and business owners. But every crisis brings opportunity, especially for those in B2B markets, to leverage a more digitally-adept client base.

We invite you to join us on 24 March 2021 at 12-12.40pm.

Event programme:
  • Welcome
  • Business In Africa presentation
  • Q&A
  • Networking
About SuccessbyDesign:

Success By Design is a business consultancy specialising in service design, customer experience, and process optimisation for service-based professionals. Based in Cape Town, and working with SMEs globally, Success By Design was started in June 2019 and is owned and managed by Terrill Christians. She has over 15 years of experience in service design, process optimisation, and creative problem-solving.

