8 reasons to book now for #BizTrends2021 online

BizTrends2021 - Towards New Norths & New Narratives on Thursday, 28 January 2021.

1. Dion Chang

Dion Chang to lead BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives. Bizcommunity, in partnership with South Africa's leading business trend consultants Flux Trends, invites you to join BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives on Thursday, 28 January 2021

2. Ndeye Diagne

3. Luzuko Tena

4. Musa Kalenga

5. Bronwyn Williams

6. Boniswa Pezisa

7 and 8. Ann Nurock and Doug Place

South Africa’s world renowned trend doyen and founder of the Flux Trends consultancy, Dion Chang, will host and present a keynote address at BizTrends2021. Like the two-faced Roman god, Janus, after whom the month of January is named, Chang will aptly be looking backward to go forward with his presentation, inviting us to rethink, reassess and recalibrate. His annual highly anticipated Flux Trends briefing,- offering six key trend pillars for the business year ahead under the acronym TRENDS:echnology,etail,conomy, theatural world,iplomacy (and Democracy) andocio-cultural - will also be revealed.One of the highlights of BizTrend2020, recently appointed MD of Kantar Nigeria and Ghana Ndeye Diagne is back this year, beaming at us live from Lagos on the topic of Gen-Zers as the continent’s number one influencers, who neither brands nor governments can overlook.Diagne’s session,will uncover three unmissable trends about Africa’s youth potential and its impact in the coming years.We’re ready for Africa’s Gen Z and this wonderful opportunity to connect, share and strategise pan-African futures!Continuing the trend towards youth matters is the newly appointed head of IAB SA's Youth Action Council, Luzuko Tena, who is also a paid social exec at global edutech GetSmarter. We eagerly anticipate the dynamic and eloquent Tena’s perspectives on industry leadership structures via his presentation, which will unpack his views on what Gen Z promises to bring to the hard won seats at the table, they have been asking for for so long, focusing on key themes of accountability, assurance and ownership! Exciting times!Keynote speaker, entrepreneur, tech solution provider and author, Musa Kalenga’s expertise lies in the practical arenas of technological innovation, data and connectivity. His bookexplains the tools and time frames that Africa might embrace to close technological divides. At BizTrends2021, during his presentation, Kalenga will clarify how APIs (application programming interfaces) will increase information, interoperability and the scale of progressive changes that will give Africa a fighting chance of playing technological catch up in the world!A true futurist, Bronwyn Williams’s BizTrends2020 presentation entitled Unreal Estate, which looked at the trend towards virtual assets, all but brought audiences to their feet. Fast talking and sweeping in scope with the academic credentials to back up her predictions, BizTrends2021 will see her focus on the narrative itself,Her presentationwill show how recent examples - such as ‘flatten the curve’, ‘build back better’, ‘the great reset’ - have informed collective societal changes or actions. Standby to also be enlightened about trends in MMT, UBI, degrowth, the ‘end of work’, transhumanism, consensus and viral matters!Boniswa Pezisa’s reputation for her nurturing management style and commitment to the industry earned her entry into the Loeries Hall of Fame 2020 as inductee. Her name itself means ‘vision’ and the BizTrends2021 lineup is proud to include insights from the most recent Network #BBDO CEO, former chairperson of the Loeries and ACA boards and dedicated industry activist with experience in sectors from banking to broadcasting. Audiences can look forward to her new northstar ‘vision’ on leadership and new narratives.We are honoured to announce a joint presentation, prepared exclusively for BizTrends2021, by two pillars of the industry. Doug Place, one of South Africa’s top-rated marketers, and Ann Nurock, a powerful leader and voice in the advertising/marketing industry for over 30 years, will be asking:These considerable insights will be drawn from their large body of trend work gleaned from numerous articles, ‘thousands of hours of webinars’, podcasts and conferences, including Cannes Lions, as well as studies on agency and client relationships performed in many countries over nine years. Combining Nurock’s sociological context with Nando’s trademark creativity to provide fresh perspectives on how the ‘new’ might not be ‘normal’ and how that’s probably a good thing for everyone.Theonline event will be led by Dion Chang with Bronwyn Williams, Boniswa Peziza, Ann Nurock and Doug Place (who will deliver a joint presentation), Ndeye Diagne, Musa Kalenga, Luzuko Tena and other surprises on Thursday, 28 January 2021.On behalf of our valued sponsors,, partners, in association with(Interactive Advertising Bureau),(Association for Communications and Advertising) and(Marketing Association of South Africa), we welcome you aboard BizTrends2021.