    20 Dec 2024
    20 Dec 2024
    At Fio Group, we believe that entrepreneurship is the backbone of any economy, especially here in Africa, where innovative minds and resilient spirits are shaping the future. Of the estimated 2.6 million micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa, about 37% are considered formal. Of the total, 54% are micro-enterprises and 15% are located in rural areas. 32% provide between one and ten jobs
    Your partner in sustainable business success

    Unfortunately, too many entrepreneurs struggle and often fail because they are forced to wear all the hats. A large percentage of new businesses in South Africa fail. This could be in the order of anywhere between 30 and 50%. It’s a reality that 90% of startups and small businesses can’t sustain themselves when the founder is burdened with every aspect of the business.

    At Fio Group, we’re here to change that narrative.

    Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners by providing a full suite of business services designed to support the entrepreneurs journey from idea to growth and sustainability. By partnering with Fio, they can release themself from the pressure of juggling every responsibility and instead focus on what truly matters – innovating and growing their business. We tailor our services to fit the unique needs of each client, whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to new heights.

    Our services:

    • Marketing and communication – building and broadcasting your message to reach the right audience.

    • Branding – establishing a distinctive and compelling identity for your business.

    • Learning and development – empowering your team with skills that enhance productivity and innovation.

    • Tax and accounting – simplifying financial complexities to keep you compliant and profitable.

    • Legal and governance – ensuring your business is protected and in line with regulatory requirements.

    • Systems architecture – structuring your operations for maximum efficiency.

    • IT support and security – safeguarding your digital assets and providing reliable tech support.

    • Wealth management – helping you create, grow, and preserve wealth for long-term success.

    • Organisational effectiveness – streamlining your processes for an optimised, cohesive team.

    Why Fio Group? When you partner with Fio Group, you gain access to a network of experienced professionals committed to your success. We provide tailor-made solutions that are built around your unique challenges and opportunities, enabling you to build a sustainable, profitable, and scalable business.

    Let Fio Group be the support system your business deserves, allowing you to focus on the vision and impact that inspired you to become an entrepreneur.

    Together, let’s build a future where African businesses thrive and inspire a global economy.

    Resources:
    OECD: ada6a3-en#:~:text=Of%20the%20estimated%202.6%20million,are%20located%20in%20rural%20 areas.
    SA Accounting Academy: text=A%20large%20percentage%20of%20new,anywhere%20between%2030%20and%2050%25.

    Great 4 Business
    G4B is like a digital fairy godmother, swooping in to help SMMEs with all their ecommerce needs! Our platform takes the hassle out of training, IT procurement, products, and business services, making it super easy and fun for small businesses to thrive!
