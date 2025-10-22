Why your property should mirror the life you're yet to live

Savvy property buyers look beyond their immediate needs, says Arnold Maritz of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, warning that short-term wish lists can obscure long-term investment potential.

Source: Supplied.

“The perfect commute, the just-enough bedrooms, the cosy kitchen for now. It’s a snapshot in time. But life is a moving picture, and a home that can’t adapt with you quickly becomes a liability.”

Maritz advocates for a strategic approach he calls “future-proofing” – a philosophy of looking beyond the current moment to find a home that can gracefully accommodate life’s inevitable twists and turns.

“The goal isn’t in a crystal ball,” Maritz explains, “but in assessing whether a purchase will work not just for this chapter, but for the next three or four. You’re not just buying for the life you have; you’re investing in the lives you haven’t yet lived.”

Think in life phases, not square metres

The first step, he suggests, is to shift from thinking in years to thinking in life stages.

“Instead of asking, ‘Can I see myself here for five years?’ ask, ‘Could this house support me through a career shift, a new child, or an aging parent moving in?’ That quirky two-bedroom bungalow might be perfect for a young couple, but will it suffice when a home office becomes non-negotiable or the family unexpectedly grows in size?”

This forward-thinking mindset fundamentally changes how one evaluates a property. The key, according to Maritz, is to prioritise latent potential over immediate perfection.

“We consistently see that the most successful long-term homes aren’t necessarily the largest, but the most adaptable. Prioritise layout flexibility over a perfect fit. Look for open floor plans that can be reconfigured, a formal dining room that can become a study, or a plot with scope for a later extension. Avoid layouts that lock you into a single use with many small, oddly shaped rooms.”

Unsung heroes: Accessibility and location

Maritz also urges buyers to consider two elements often overlooked: accessibility and location resilience.

“Even for the youngest, fittest buyers, considering accessibility from day one is a shrewd investment. Single-level living, wide doorways and a step-free entry aren’t just for retirement; they make life easier for everyone, from toddlers to grandparents visiting, and they dramatically expand your future resale market,” he notes.

On location, he advises looking beyond the daily commute.

“A location chosen solely for its proximity to one’s current place of employment is a gamble. Companies move, careers pivot. A more durable approach is to choose a neighbourhood with access to multiple employment hubs, diverse transit options and amenities for all life stages – parks, schools, and healthcare.

“Taking the macro view means a buyer isn’t boxed in by one job or one phase of life.”

Financial and practical buffers

Crucially, future-proofing has a significant financial component. Maritz warns against stretching to your absolute maximum budget.

“If you spend every last Rand on the purchase price, you leave yourself no breathing room for the costs of adaptation – whether it’s converting a room, constructing a flatlet or simply furnishing a nursery. Buying slightly below your budget isn’t a compromise; it’s building in a crucial financial cushion for the future.”

He concludes by reflecting on the deeper role a home should play.

“The right home is a stable foundation, a reliable backdrop to whatever life throws your way. It should see you through job changes and family milestones without constant upheaval.

“While none of us can predict the future, we can certainly prepare for it. And in the southern suburbs’ dynamic market and massively varied price brackets, that preparation begins long before you sign an offer and actually choose your next set of house keys.”