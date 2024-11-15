What’s in the bottle? Safety concerns and the source of the water

When you purchase bottled water with the logo of the South African National Bottled Water Association (SANBWA), you're guaranteed a product that has undergone stringent safety checks, including the source of the water, the production processes and how the bottle is filled and sealed.

This logo ensures the water is safe and compliant with all legal and environmental standards, including correct labelling and a verified shelf life. Members of SANBWA adhere to these strict food-safety guidelines. If it does not display the logo on the label, do not drink it.

Bottled water is regulated by the Department of Health and must be bottled in a food-safe facility, hermetically sealed and have a defined and tested shelf life.

In contrast, the water served in refilled bottles lacks these guarantees. The water is typically sourced from municipal taps, which might be safe to drink, but the safety can be compromised depending on how the water is treated and handled and the cleanliness of the bottles and filling environment.

Without proper handling and sanitation, these bottles can become breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and fungi. The pipes, containers and lids involved in refilling can also harbour harmful microorganisms if not thoroughly cleaned and sanitised daily.

Refilled water is not tested anywhere near the frequency required for food and beverage products - if it is tested at all.

Unregulated water risks

This lack of regulation means there’s no traceability, no guarantee of safety and no assurance of quality, yet consumers are expected to pay for it while they are under the false impression that it is of the same quality and safety standard as packaged (bottled) water.

Re-filled water is not legislated under the same category as packaged water (bottled water). Re-filled water is categorised as drinking water and currently has no legislation. Packaged water conforms to food legislation. This is the reason why re-filled water can be offered at a lower price.

It is very important to know that re-fill stations may according to legislation not pre-fill, seal, label, and stock bottles. They may only fill on demand for immediate consumption. The reason for this is that when water is filled and sealed it creates a closed bottle system.

A food product requires hygienic handling, risk-based processes, daily testing per production batch, and a hygienic filling area to ensure a stable shelf life. Unlike bottled water, re-filled water does not have a positive release system where the product is only distributed and offered for sale after test results confirm safety.

It is advised that people who make use of re-fill stations ensure that the water is filled in front of them and not to store it for long periods. When chlorine is removed from the municipal water used by re-fill stations there is no microbiological protection, and contamination from unhygienic stations can grow during storage.

Look for mould growth in pipes and tanks, and ensure that taps are sterilized prior to filling, that they are kept away from the floor, and that your container is sterilized and not exposed to the environment for long periods while being filled in an open area.

Here is an infographic to help define the differences: