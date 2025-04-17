Insights unlock untapped potential in South Africa's domestic tourism

South Africa’s domestic tourism market continues to show resilience and growth, with new consumer research from South African Tourism revealing valuable insights that could unlock even greater potential.

Data gathered during the 2024 Sho’t Left Travel Week campaign — a national initiative designed to promote local travel — highlights both the progress and the persistent challenges within the sector. These findings, based on consumer feedback, offer a window into the evolving expectations of local travellers and point to clear growth opportunities.

Domestic travel on the rise

Domestic tourism has rebounded strongly in recent years. Between 2019 and 2023, local travel saw a significant upswing, with domestic overnight trips growing from 28.5 million in 2019 to 37.9 million in 2023 — a 33.1% increase over the five-year period.

The sharpest recovery came in 2022, with a 129.4% year-on-year jump.

Table 1: Domestic overnight trips growth, 2019-2023

Affordability remains a key barrier

Affordability emerged as one of the most pressing concerns for South African travellers. Consumers expressed a strong need for travel options that cater to families and low-income earners.

Suggestions included discounted accommodation rates for locals, tiered pricing models that distinguish between local and international tourists, and the introduction of flexible or deferred payment systems to improve access.

By prioritising affordability, industry stakeholders have the opportunity to expand travel access across economic brackets, ensuring that more South Africans can explore their own country.

Visibility and marketing: Building awareness

While campaigns like Sho’t Left have created positive momentum, participants noted a lack of widespread visibility for domestic travel opportunities. Recommendations included more regular and far-reaching advertising, especially across social media, radio, television, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Consumers also highlighted the importance of promoting travel deals and destination information well in advance, giving South Africans the time to plan and budget. Educational content showcasing the variety of local experiences available was seen as key to shifting perceptions and broadening appeal.

Hidden gems: Spotlight on lesser-known destinations

There is growing enthusiasm for off-the-beaten-path destinations that offer unique, affordable, and less-crowded experiences. Respondents expressed interest in rural or underexplored areas that reflect the country’s cultural and historical richness.

Promoting these destinations could lead to a more equitable distribution of tourism income, while also helping to preserve and showcase South Africa’s diverse heritage.

Tailored packages for different needs

There is increasing demand for travel packages that cater to specific demographics and interests. Consumers are looking for family-friendly options, solo travel experiences, senior-focused packages, and accessible travel for people with disabilities.

Popular themes included wellness retreats, cultural tours, and adventure trips. All-inclusive options that combine transport, accommodation, and activities were especially favoured for their simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

Booking should be easier

A smoother, more accessible booking process was another recurring theme. Travellers called for user-friendly, mobile-first platforms that don’t require significant data usage, or that ideally offer data-free browsing.

Consumers also asked for transparent pricing that breaks down the total cost of a trip, including transport, lodging, and experiences. There was strong support for better integration between booking platforms and local transport providers to assist travellers without private vehicles.

A path forward for local tourism

The insights gathered from the 2024 Sho’t Left Travel Week campaign present a roadmap for growing domestic tourism. Addressing issues of affordability, improving visibility, and offering tailored, accessible travel options will be vital to sustaining momentum.

As South Africans continue to explore their own country, these changes could play a critical role in boosting local economies, supporting cultural preservation, and ensuring tourism development benefits a broader segment of the population.

The message is clear: South Africa’s domestic tourism sector holds tremendous promise — and South Africans are ready to hit the road, if the industry meets them where they are.