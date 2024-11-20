Two prestigious wins at the Assegai Awards for The Hive Group

The Hive Group is delighted to announce two remarkable achievements at this year’s Assegai Awards, celebrating excellence in marketing and communications.

These wins come at a pivotal time for The Hive Group, which has recently undergone a successful brand repositioning and launched a new division, Tech Hive. This strategic shift underscores the agency’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation and delivering award-winning work across multiple sectors. The introduction of Tech Hive is designed to expand The Hive Group's service offerings, positioning the agency to deliver cutting-edge martech solutions and transformative experiences for clients in an increasingly tech-driven world.

The Group was recognised in multiple categories, with two standout campaigns garnering significant industry accolades:

1. Leader Award – Food and Beverage Finalist

Campaign: Game On with McDonald's and Goliath Gaming

The Hive Group's innovative collaboration with McDonald's and Goliath Gaming was awarded the prestigious Leader award in the Food and Beverage category. This dynamic partnership delivered engaging content that resonated with both gaming and food enthusiasts, capturing the attention of audiences nationwide. The campaign successfully integrated the worlds of gaming and fast food in an impactful and creative way.

2. Bronze Award – Social Media Finalist

Campaign: Extra’Lovin

In recognition of its exceptional social media strategy, The Hive Group also earned the Bronze award in the Social Media category for the Extra’Lovin campaign. This campaign leveraged creative content and meaningful engagement to enhance brand visibility and strengthen McDonald's connection with its audience. The result was a highly successful, interactive experience that drove social conversation and engagement.

"We are incredibly proud of these recognitions and the outstanding work our team has done on these campaigns," said Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group. "These awards reflect our commitment to innovation, creativity, and delivering impactful results for our clients. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of marketing excellence."

The Assegai Awards celebrate the very best in strategic marketing, and The Hive Group’s success is a testament to its dedication to creating high-impact campaigns that drive results. With these wins, the agency further solidifies its position as a leader in the marketing and communications industry.



