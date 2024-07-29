Marketing & Media OOH
    Transit TV enhances platform to align with evolving transit environments

    Issued by Provantage
    29 Jul 2024
    Transit Ads, South Africa’s largest digital place-based network (DPBN) across taxi ranks, bus and train stations, has announced the enhancement of its extensive Transit TV network in key commuter hubs. The enhancements focus on improving the commuter experience and providing advertisers with cutting-edge audience measurement tools, ensuring that Transit TV remains the premier digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform in South Africa.
    Transit TV enhances platform to align with evolving transit environments

    The transit environment in South Africa has proved to be a powerful way of connecting with economically active consumers. For example, South Africa’s booming taxi industry is used by 80% of South African households every day (Source: StatsSA, National Household Travel Survey).

    However, the transit landscape in South Africa is rapidly evolving, with significant development, increased footfall and more varied commuters driving the need for more sophisticated advertising solutions.

    The expansion of transit hubs, including the rise of new taxi ranks and integration with retail spaces, has seen South Africa’s commuter environment take on new dimensions, catering to a broader audience beyond just daily commuters.

    Shoppers visiting retail outlets, accessing services and travelling for purposes outside of everyday work have led to a more varied demographic using these hubs, necessitating a deeper understanding of their behaviours and preferences. Transit TV has responded to these changes by investing in advanced audience measurement tools, bridging the data void in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) space for consumers in transit.

    Aligning with global trends, Transit TV is pioneering the implementation of globally aligned verified audience measurement in South Africa, setting a new standard in the DOOH industry. By addressing the void in verified data, Transit TV can now implement more effective dayparting strategies, ensuring that advertising messages reach audiences at optimal times throughout the day.

    Protrack is a state-of-the-art audience measurement platform that leverages the internationally proven AllUnite system. Protrack provides real-time, verifiable data on audience reach, frequency and impact, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accuracy in the DOOH sector.

    This fundamentally changes how content is placed, making it more scientifically sound. Transparency takes the lead, with media owners being open about measurement models, giving their clients direct access to the data platform.

    With verified, real-time data on hand, Transit TV is expanding its reach and enhancing its platform to empower more brands to connect with consumers more meaningfully and effectively. By understanding the diverse profiles of transit hub users, Transit TV ensures that advertising content is delivered when and where it is most impactful.

    Transit TV now allows advertisers to plan and buy space on the digital place-based network with absolute certainty, minimising advertising wastage and ensuring that their campaigns reach the right audience at the right time and in the right environment.

    "With the enhancement of our Transit TV network, we are setting a new standard for digital place-based networks in South Africa," says Shamy Naidu, director at Transit Ads. "Our focus on providing contextually relevant content, coupled with advanced audience measurement tools, ensures that Transit TV delivers unmatched value for both commuters and advertisers."

    Transit TV’s upgraded offering includes several physical enhancements – for example, the installation of additional large-format digital screens in Johannesburg’s Park Station and Cape Town Station, and the replacement of the pre-existing 65-inch digital screens with 70-inch screens in Belville and Botshabelo for greater impact. The Network now includes 420 screens nationally, and is set to continue its growth with soon to be installed new sites including Umlazi, Kwamyandu, Nyanga, Century City and MyCiti bus stations.

    Naidu adds, “Our globally-proven audience measurement tools, in place since December 2023 have provided extensive, detailed insights on specific consumer profiles as they pass through commuter hubs – like the trendsetters, shift workers, early adopters and everyone else that keeps the transit economy in South Africa thriving.

    Naidu highlights that, with long dwell times in everyday transit environments, there is a more profound content exchange with the consumer, adding, “The transit environment is multifaceted and rapidly evolving. We need to grow with it to keep brands relevant in the space.

    “We have an exciting opportunity to provide more in-depth interactions between brands and consumers with creative and relevant content, in a space where our audience can be captivated, entertained and driven to purchase.”

    Transit Ads’ revised product package is highlighted by its lively new look and brand messaging – a delivery framework for more targeted and effective advertising solutions, including updated, relevant and engaging tailored programming throughout the day. This is all embodied in its new tagline and brand promise: "Let’s Go!’”

    Transit Ads offers increased sales package value through data-driven insights and dayparting that serve as leverage for brands to connect with audiences at specific places, times and in particular mindset modes. The Transit TV network's improvements align with global best practices and reaffirm Transit TV as a pioneer in out-of-home media and digital place-based networks in South Africa.

    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.

