The toughest Loeries competition ever… Enter & win with Loeries and Bizcommunity

A lot of things in life are tough - cookies, nails, cheese, luck… now the Loeries are give you the opportunity to express the concept of toughness…

Enter the Bizcommunity Loeries tote bag design competition and win bragging rights. Image supplied.

The brief

Think tough and come up with the most covetable Loeries tote bag design ever!

The brief is simple and tight - create a design that can be applied to a tote bag to convey the theme: This is tough. So are you!.

There is no cash prize, but there are bragging rights…

The winners will be announced at Loeries Creative Week and featured on Bizcommunity.

And will receive free tickets to The Loerie Awards Nights 1 and 2 and Masterclasses in October 2024.*

Eligibility

The competition is open to anyone currently working in or aspiring to enter the brand communications industry.



By entering, participants agree to follow the contest rules/guidelines. Non-compliance may result in disqualification.

Submission guidelines

The competition opens on 13 August and closes 30 August. Late submissions will not be considered.



All entries must be submitted electronically to thisistough@bizcommunity.com



Submissions must include your full name, email address, contact number, job title and organisation or school and social media handles.

Design guidelines

Make use of the Loeries Design Toolkit .

The inclusion of the Loeries logo bird is mandatory and the remaining elements are for reference.

Submit your entry as a stand-alone design.

Entries must be rendered on a tote bag. The design must be solely on the front side of the bag.

Designs should be submitted as high-res digital PDFs to A3 size.

Designs must be in a single colour.

Designs must include the Loeries logo bird and the phrase This is tough. So are you.

Terms and conditions

All entries must be original work created by the participant and must not infringe on any intellectual property rights.

The winning design becomes the exclusive property of The Loerie Awards and may be used for any purpose, including but not limited to websites, social media, posters, and other promotional materials.

Entries will be displayed as part of the Loeries Creative Week at Cape Town’s Homecoming Centre, 6-11 October, 2024.

The name of the winning entrant will be acknowledged in the official announcement of the winner including but not limited to the Loeries website, social media pages and other materials. Any rule violations will result in immediate disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.



Winner selection and prize

The winner will be selected by The Loerie Awards, and their decision will be final with no further correspondence.

The winner will be notified via email by mid-September 2024.

*There is no cash prize. The winning artist will be acknowledged in the announcement and will receive free tickets to The Loerie Awards Nights 1 and 2 and Masterclasses in October 2024. Accommodation and flights are not included and will be for the winner’s own cost.

The winner will also receive three tote bags and the official Loeries t-shirt.

Winning designs may be produced for a limited-edition release during the Loeries Creative Week, October 6-11, 2024.

Disclaimer

The Loerie Awards and Bizcommunity are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or otherwise unusable entries, including those affected by computer, internet, or electronic issues.

The Loerie Awards and Bizcommunity are not liable for any incorrect, outdated, or invalid contact information provided by the contest winner.



