South Africa
Marketing & Media Retail
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerIMC ConferenceDentsuMultiChoiceAdBotLumicoCan!doEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMIgnition GroupWe Do DigitalMO AgencyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The power of the Recommendation Moment

    In many customer-facing environments, frontline employees are expected to make helpful recommendations on the spot. These decisions are made in seconds and have both immediate and long-term implications for a brand. Whether in retail, hospitality, banking, or healthcare, customers often rely on their guidance to make the right choice.
    Issued by G&G Advocacy
    29 Apr 2026
    29 Apr 2026
    The power of the Recommendation Moment

    Research shows that 92% of consumers trust recommendations from people over brand advertising, highlighting the power of the frontline recommendation moment.¹ “Educational marketing is a proven strategy for building lasting confidence among frontline teams and influencers, enabling them to make and clearly explain credible recommendations,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy.

    Learning that never switches off

    Educational marketing equips frontline teams with a deeper understanding of context, products and services, available alternatives, and how to use and recommend them effectively. When organisations invest in ongoing development of these teams, they cultivate real, practical expertise they can apply in their roles.

    Knowledge becomes instinct

    Ongoing education ensures frontline employees are familiar with products, their applications, and alternatives, and can answer any questions end-users may have. Over time, this knowledge becomes instinctive, which means that when asked for advice, they already have a mental library of examples, benefits, and comparisons. This allows them to act as confident advisers and make credible recommendations almost instantly.

    Research from McKinsey shows that organisations investing in capability building and continuous learning can improve employee performance by 20–30%, highlighting the value of ongoing education in building confidence and expertise.²

    Gullan shares an example from a pharmacy setting: “Continuous education through interactive courses, resources, and patient case studies helps pharmacists deepen their understanding of ailments, symptoms, and treatment options. When a patient asks for help managing symptoms such as seasonal allergies or headaches, the pharmacist can quickly assess the situation, recommend an appropriate product, and guide safe usage.” This not only influences the immediate purchase but also increases the likelihood of building lasting customer loyalty.

    Confidence drives recommendations

    Well-informed frontline teams are more comfortable engaging with customers, explaining options, and suggesting suitable alternatives. Customers can sense this confidence, which strengthens trust and enhances the overall service experience.

    Confidence is built through repeated exposure to credible information and practical application. As understanding deepens, hesitation falls away, enabling teams to respond naturally and provide clear, informed guidance when it matters most.

    Alignment creates consistency

    Ongoing educational marketing also keeps teams aligned with an organisation’s messaging. Regular exposure to value propositions, product information, and use-cases creates consistency between what customers see in marketing and what they hear from frontline employees. This helps organisations deliver a more coherent and credible customer experience.

    The advisor advantage

    Organisations that invest in educating their frontline teams empower them to become confident, knowledgeable advisers who understand customer needs, navigate available options, and guide decision-making with clarity. For pharmacists and other frontline professionals, this elevates their role to trusted advisors of choice. Research from Deloitte shows that organisations with strong learning cultures are 52% more productive, reinforcing the value of sustained education in equipping frontline teams to guide customers with confidence and credibility.³

    In the moments that matter most, it’s confidence and credibility that shape consumers’ decisions, and that turn everyday interactions into opportunities to build trust, influence choice, and create lasting loyalty.

    References

    1. McKinsey & Company. Building capabilities for performance. McKinsey & Company, 2015–2020 insights on capability building and performance improvement.
    2. Deloitte. Global Human Capital Trends: Learning in the flow of work. Deloitte Insights; 2019.
    3. Nielsen. Global Trust in Advertising Report. Nielsen, 2021.


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    G&G Advocacy
    G&G Advocacy is a leading e-learning consultancy on a mission to elevate online learning and training to transform the workforce into a force that gives businesses a competitive advantage. With proprietary Content Capsule™ learning methodology and e-learning platform, G&G Advocacy provides innovative and measurable solutions to upskill and reskill teams to meet business goals and drive your business forward.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz