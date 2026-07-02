The Odd Number appoints Andreas Shifotoka as executive lead: digital, growth and enablement

Agency strengthens its future-facing capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth.

Independent creative agency The Odd Number has announced the appointment of Andreas Shifotoka as executive lead: digital, growth & enablement, a newly created leadership role designed to strengthen the agency's digital capabilities, unlock growth opportunities and enable greater integration across the business.

The appointment comes at a significant moment in The Odd Number's journey as the agency continues to build on more than a decade of growth, industry recognition and creative excellence. Most recently, the agency was recognised as South Africa's leading creative agency in the Overall Client Satisfaction and Agency Performance rankings in the latest Scopen Agency Scope study.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning strategy, creative, digital, media, innovation and agency operations across Africa, Shifotoka joins The Odd Number with a unique perspective shaped by work across more than 20 markets on the continent. His experience includes leading digital and innovation initiatives across Central, West, East and Southern Africa while partnering with local, regional and global brands.

His appointment reflects The Odd Number's commitment to continuously evolving its capabilities while remaining true to the philosophy that has guided the agency since its inception: liberation.

"Industry is moving into an era where creativity, culture, technology and growth are becoming increasingly connected," says Shifotoka. "The Odd Number has built an incredible foundation over the last decade. This role is about building on that momentum, strengthening our capabilities and creating even more opportunities for our people, our clients and the future of the agency."

Unlike traditional growth roles focused solely on commercial outcomes, Shifotoka's mandate will centre on connecting capabilities across the business, improving operational efficiency, enabling teams and identifying opportunities that accelerate innovation and growth.

Having worked across multinational operating structures, agency networks and diverse African markets, he believes the strongest agencies are built around connected capabilities rather than isolated departments.

"My focus is less about solving a challenge and more about unlocking opportunity," he says. "The strongest agencies aren't built around departments. They're built around connected capabilities and shared ambition. At The Odd Number, my role is to help connect those moving parts, create greater efficiency and enable our teams to do even more of the work they're already known for."

Shifotoka was drawn to The Odd Number by the agency's ambition, culture and willingness to challenge convention. "What stood out to me wasn't just the work. It was the ambition, the culture and the belief that African creativity deserves a place on the biggest stages in the world. There was a natural alignment between what I've been building throughout my career and what Xola, Sbu and the team have built over the last decade."

His vision for the role centres on creating an environment where creativity, culture, technology and business growth work seamlessly together. "The future belongs to agencies that can combine human creativity with intelligent systems. Digital should be embedded across everything we do. Growth should create value for both clients and people. Enablement should give teams the confidence, tools and support to achieve more than they thought possible."

For The Odd Number, the appointment represents another step in building a future-ready agency capable of scaling its impact while preserving the culture and creative spirit that have defined its success.

According to Shifotoka, success after his first year will not be measured by individual achievements, but by the growth and evolution of the agency as a whole. "Success isn't people talking about me. It's people talking about what The Odd Number has become. It's teams feeling empowered, clients experiencing greater value and the industry clearly seeing the next evolution of The Odd Number."

At the heart of that evolution remains liberation, a philosophy Shifotoka believes is as relevant to people and organisations as it is to brands. "Liberation is about possibility. It's about creating space for people, ideas and creativity to reach their full potential. It's about backing brave thinking, embracing new ways of working and building environments where great work can thrive. For me, liberation isn't just a philosophy. It's an invitation to keep moving forward."

As The Odd Number enters its next chapter, the agency remains focused on building a business where creativity, culture, technology and growth work together to create meaningful impact for clients, people and the broader industry.



