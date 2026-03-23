The Nivea Derma Control event: Where underarm confidence is not compromised

On 19 March, Nivea hosted a Derma Control event to celebrate its innovative deodorant range. The promise of the brand was brought to life through a multisensory, immersive experience attended by high-profile influencers, showcasing how Nivea deodorants delivers the best underarm skincare.

Held at Stay by Imitable in Muldersdrift, the event embodied the theme of hydration and renewal, two non-negotiables when it comes to skincare. The intimate yet expansive venue offered a luxurious, calming setting, framed by lush greenery, tranquil pools and abundant natural light. Throughout the day, guests were treated to a meticulously curated menu of refreshing Nivea-blue drinks, paired with nutrient-rich canapés, gelato and indulgent sweet treats, all accompanied by elegant jazz music. The day’s messaging was simple, yet effective: #ConfidenceWithoutCompromise.

Led by MC Barbara Moagi, the event opened with an insightful panel discussion hosted by Dr Fez and other dermatology experts, exploring the benefits of the Derma Control range, which boasts both even tone and defend ranges. The discussion highlighted the importance of caring for underarm skin and choosing products that support long-term skin health. These ideas were then brought to life through experiences across the event. Interactive moments, including the Even Tone Smoothie Bike, let guests create personalised blends using skin-loving ingredients, from vibrant citrus to glow-boosting botanicals, reflecting vitamin C’s promise of visible results over time.

The Nivea Care Lab further reinforced the brand’s leadership in underarm care, showcasing its 72-hour protection and skincare benefits through engaging touchpoints such as the 72-Second Challenge, a touchscreen memory game and a prize draw.

A standout moment was the Confidence Capture Studio, where celebrity coach Mirriam Ngomani guided guests through signature power poses before stepping in front of the camera to express their boldest selves. As a lasting takeaway, guests received personalised Fieldbar water bottles engraved on site, a thoughtful reminder that self-care, hydration and renewal extend well beyond the event.

The Nivea Derma Control deodorant range amplified the importance of caring for your underarms as you would for the rest of your skin, by being intentional with the products you use. The Nivea Derma Control range is formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluron, vitamin C and pro-vitamin B5, helping defend your skin against irritation from shaving while providing comfort. The anti-perspirants offer 72-hour sweat and odour protection whilst leaving your underarms softer and beautiful with a healthy skin feeling.

Whether it’s anti-stain, dry, fresh, cool kick or any of the Nivea deodorant ranges, the brand demonstrates that advanced care can be simple, intuitive and effortlessly part of everyday life. The Derma Control Event brought together all the essentials of antiperspirant care, reminding Nivea fans that no matter where life takes them, Nivea will always provide products that give them the confidence to move, shine and glow with ease.