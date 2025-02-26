Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

LivingfactsScan DisplayThe Hive GroupInsight SurveyBroad MediaDentsuMultiChoice7Colors CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingLocation BankPrimedia Out-of-HomeIMC ConferenceSpark MediaAAA School of AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    The Hive Group becomes first African agency to sponsor MarTech Summit Berlin

    Issued by The Hive Group
    26 Feb 2025
    26 Feb 2025
    The Hive Group, a leading pan-African data and consumer insights performance agency, has made history as the first African agency to sponsor The MarTech Summit Berlin, taking place next week (5 March) at the InterContinental, Berlin.
    The Hive Group becomes first African agency to sponsor MarTech Summit Berlin

    This milestone reinforces The Hive Group’s position as a global innovator in technology-driven marketing and highlights Africa’s growing influence in the martech space.

    Now in its third year, the summit is a premier global event that brings together top marketing and technology leaders to explore the latest industry trends, data-driven strategies, and innovations shaping the future of digital marketing. By stepping onto this international stage, The Hive Group is showcasing Africa’s dynamic creativity, advanced marketing solutions, and ability to drive business impact through precision marketing done differently.

    "By sponsoring The MarTech Summit Berlin, the Hive Group is making a statement about Africa’s role in the global marketing landscape," says Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group. "Our mission has always been to blend cutting-edge technology with creative storytelling to deliver transformative results, and this sponsorship is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries."

    With a reputation for data-driven insights, AI-powered solutions, and culturally relevant storytelling, The Hive Group has successfully helped brands across the African continent and beyond unlock new levels of engagement and business growth.

    Their involvement in The MarTech Summit Berlin will provide an opportunity to exchange knowledge, showcase African innovation, and build strategic partnerships with global industry leaders.

    "Marketing technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and brands need intelligent, adaptive strategies to stay ahead. As an African agency with a global mindset, we’re bringing fresh perspectives and solutions to the table," says Dwomoh.

    The Hive Group’s presence at The MarTech Summit Berlin underscores the increasing recognition of Africa as a powerhouse in marketing innovation, with homegrown agencies making waves on the international stage.

    For more information about The MarTech Summit Berlin, visit https://themartechsummit.com/berlin.

    Read more: Yaw Dwomoh, The Hive Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Hive Group
    The Hive Group is an insight-driven performance marketing agency that tackles business challenges through precise, technology-enabled creative solutions.
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz