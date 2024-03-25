The best conference and corporates events venue in Johannesburg: The Garden Venue

The conferencing style at The Garden Venue offers delegates a refreshing escape from the urban hustle, even within the heart of the city. With 12 versatile venues and inviting garden breakaway spaces, your next event or conference is destined for success in these exceptional settings.
Nestled in the heart of North Riding, just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Northgate Dome, The Garden Venue stands as a testament to excellence in hosting a myriad of events. From conferences and team-building sessions, to year-end parties and product launches, this venue caters to every corporate need with flair and finesse.
The Garden Venue’s expansive 3-hectare property offers a unique blend of indoor and outdoor venue spaces, making it a versatile choice for events of varying scales. This venue can seamlessly accommodate gatherings ranging from intimate executive meetings to grand conferences with up to 450 delegates.
The charm of The Garden Venue lies not only in the diverse event spaces but also in the lush, manicured gardens that surround them. Three of its halls feature a thatch design, exuding an authentic country feel, while the remaining nine showcase contemporary and minimalist styles. The landscaped gardens, adorned with waterways, provide ideal settings for team-building activities and corporate breakaways.
For those seeking a conference venue with accommodation in Johannesburg, look no further. The Garden Venue proudly offers 46 hotel suites, ensuring that your delegates can immerse themselves in the event without the hassle of commuting.
The Garden Venue’s comprehensive corporate packages cover everything from catering and decor to accommodation, bar services, DJ entertainment and more. The flexibility of its purpose-designed event venues, coupled with the support of professional event coordinators and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, ensures that your event is tailored to perfection.
As an award-winning location, The Garden Venue welcomes first-time visitors with an awe-inspiring atmosphere that leaves them at a loss for words. However, they don’t just invite you to take their word for it; you are encouraged to arrange a visit and experience the magic for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.
The Garden Venue offers a selection of 12 high-quality conference and function halls for hire within its corporate events centre. Ideal for both intimate gatherings and grand events, the corporate venues can accommodate 10 to 450 delegates in a banquet-style setting. Enhanced by picturesque gardens, floating decks and serene cascading ponds, these venues create a memorable and enchanting atmosphere for any occasion.
But it’s not just about conferences at The Garden Venue; they cater to a wide array of corporate events and functions. From half-day and full-day conference packages to multi- day conferences with accommodation, year-end parties with themes like Beach Party and A Night of the Stars, to product launches, conventions and exhibitions – they have it all covered. The Garden Venue’s versatile venue spaces are perfect for workshops, strategy sessions, team-building events, networking gatherings, awards ceremonies, gala banquets and even corporate family days.
Whether you’re planning a board meeting, executive retreat or incentive program, its facilities and accommodation rooms are designed to exceed your expectations. At The Garden Venue, corporate events turn into extraordinary moments, and they invite you to be a part of the experience. Come and discover why this venue stands out as the premier corporate events and conference venue in Johannesburg. Arrange a visit today and let the magic unfold!
