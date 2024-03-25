The best conference and corporates events venue in Johannesburg: The Garden Venue

The conferencing style at The Garden Venue offers delegates a refreshing escape from the urban hustle, even within the heart of the city. With 12 versatile venues and inviting garden breakaway spaces, your next event or conference is destined for success in these exceptional settings.

Nestled in the heart of North Riding, just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Northgate Dome, The Garden Venue stands as a testament to excellence in hosting a myriad of events. From conferences and team-building sessions, to year-end parties and product launches, this venue caters to every corporate need with flair and finesse.

The Garden Venue’s expansive 3-hectare property offers a unique blend of indoor and outdoor venue spaces, making it a versatile choice for events of varying scales. This venue can seamlessly accommodate gatherings ranging from intimate executive meetings to grand conferences with up to 450 delegates.

The charm of The Garden Venue lies not only in the diverse event spaces but also in the lush, manicured gardens that surround them. Three of its halls feature a thatch design, exuding an authentic country feel, while the remaining nine showcase contemporary and minimalist styles. The landscaped gardens, adorned with waterways, provide ideal settings for team-building activities and corporate breakaways.

Corporate events and conference venue hotel

For those seeking a conference venue with accommodation in Johannesburg, look no further. The Garden Venue proudly offers 46 hotel suites, ensuring that your delegates can immerse themselves in the event without the hassle of commuting.

Conference packages event decor and function menus

The Garden Venue’s comprehensive corporate packages cover everything from catering and decor to accommodation, bar services, DJ entertainment and more. The flexibility of its purpose-designed event venues, coupled with the support of professional event coordinators and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, ensures that your event is tailored to perfection.

As an award-winning location, The Garden Venue welcomes first-time visitors with an awe-inspiring atmosphere that leaves them at a loss for words. However, they don’t just invite you to take their word for it; you are encouraged to arrange a visit and experience the magic for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.

Conference and function venues

The Garden Venue offers a selection of 12 high-quality conference and function halls for hire within its corporate events centre. Ideal for both intimate gatherings and grand events, the corporate venues can accommodate 10 to 450 delegates in a banquet-style setting. Enhanced by picturesque gardens, floating decks and serene cascading ponds, these venues create a memorable and enchanting atmosphere for any occasion.

450 delegates – The Garden Arena

350 delegates – The Forest Hall

144 delegates – The Fever Tree Venue

140 delegates – The Elephant Hall

96 delegates – The Zanzibar Venue

80 delegates – The Olive Tree Hide

72 delegates – The Pepper Tree Venue

60 delegates – The Peacock Room

30 delegates – The Garden Courtyard

20 delegates – The Makhulu Boardroom

14 delegates – The Palm Boardroom

10 delegates – The Bamboo Boardroom



Corporate event types

But it’s not just about conferences at The Garden Venue; they cater to a wide array of corporate events and functions. From half-day and full-day conference packages to multi- day conferences with accommodation, year-end parties with themes like Beach Party and A Night of the Stars, to product launches, conventions and exhibitions – they have it all covered. The Garden Venue’s versatile venue spaces are perfect for workshops, strategy sessions, team-building events, networking gatherings, awards ceremonies, gala banquets and even corporate family days.

Whether you’re planning a board meeting, executive retreat or incentive program, its facilities and accommodation rooms are designed to exceed your expectations. At The Garden Venue, corporate events turn into extraordinary moments, and they invite you to be a part of the experience. Come and discover why this venue stands out as the premier corporate events and conference venue in Johannesburg. Arrange a visit today and let the magic unfold!

20 compelling reasons to choose the Garden Venue for your corporate event:

Immerse yourself in our meticulously landscaped gardens—an oasis of tranquillity away from the bustle of the office and city.



Indulge in the convenience of on-site boutique hotel accommodation with 46 luxurious en suite bedrooms.



Select from a diverse range of 12 indoor event venues.



Host events of any size, accommodating groups from 10 to 450 delegates.



Enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi services during your event.



Leverage our state-of-the-art audio-visual, sound, and technical solutions.



Park for free in a secure and well-monitored area.



Benefit from the constant protection of our 24/7 on-site security guards.



Ensure uninterrupted proceedings with our reliable backup generator.



Organise an unforgettable team-building event with a choice of 40 team-building packages.



Opt for a central location in North Riding, conveniently near Northgate Mall.



Host extraordinary themed corporate parties, such as Rio Carnival, Casino Royale, Coachella, Havana Nights, and more.



Entrust the entertainment to us—whether it’s DJs, illusionists, dancers, caricaturists, or any other performers you desire.



Rely on our experienced, professional, and passionate team to make your event a success.



Delight in our exquisite cuisine, featuring options catering to Halaal and Kosher dietary preferences.



Explore versatile venues suitable for a wide range of events.



Inquire about our B-BBEE certificate for your corporate needs.



Learn about our eco-friendly work environment initiatives.



Arrange VIP rooms for esteemed guest speakers.



Request a shuttle service if transportation assistance is required.

Contact The Garden Venue at 011 795 0000 to book your special conference and corporate event.

Whatsapp: 068 000 5130

Website: www.thegardenvenue.co.za