    South African inflation ticks up but more rate cuts expected this year

    South African retail sales rose 3.5% year on year in November after rising by a revised 3.0% in October, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.
    By Sfundo Parakozov
    22 Jan 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Seasonally-adjusted retail sales rose 0.6% month on month in November.

