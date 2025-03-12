Subscribe & Follow
Trending
South African budget controversy: FMF calls for rejection over tax hikes
The FMF urges Parliament, which must soon vote on the budget, to reject this fiscal framework.
“This is a rare opportunity for lawmakers to reject short-term populism in the interest of long-term prosperity,” says Dr Morné Malan, FMF deputy head of policy. “The evidence is clear: smaller government, not higher taxes, lifts countries out of poverty.”
According to the FMF, South Africa has had anaemic GDP growth, averaging below 1% annually since 2013, caused in large part by government overreach, epitomised by a bloated bureaucracy and state monopolies.
The Vat hike, while framed by Godongwana as a "marginal increase" to avoid deeper spending cuts, distracts from the urgent necessity for fiscal responsibility, tax reform, and privatisation, argues the FMF.
“South Africans are not cash cows to be milked by an inefficient state,” said Malan. “The finance minister claims this Vat increase was carefully weighed against alternatives like raising corporate or personal income taxes, but the real alternative – cutting government waste and reducing its socio-economic footprint – was ignored. Studies show that the poorest 10% in free-market economies earn some eight times more than their counterparts in interventionist states. This budget punishes taxpayers and the poor alike.”
Reducing State burden
The FMF’s Liberty First initiative, launched in response to the Government of National Unity (GNU) formed after the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority in May 2024, offers practical solutions to reduce the burden represented by the state on the economy. The Size of Government report proposes three key reforms:
Fiscal responsibility: Slash the public sector wage bill, which has ballooned to 13.6% of GDP despite subpar service delivery. The FMF further recommends reducing the Cabinet from 34 portfolios to 10 and limiting deputy ministers.
Tax reform: Ease the tax burden with a modest income tax cut across all brackets, a five-year moratorium on tax increases, and broader Vat exemptions. The report warns that South Africa’s tax-to-GDP ratio of 26% – among the highest globally – yields little return for taxpayers.
The budget’s reliance on Vat hikes and bracket creep to raise R46bn – much of it to fund a public sector employing 18.6% of the workforce – betrays an unacceptable disregard for taxpayers while these less invasive alternatives are available.
“With National Treasury touting a projected primary budget surplus and debt stabilisation at 76.2% of GDP by March 2026, such gains are illusory when achieved through higher taxes rather than concrete policy reform – if they are achieved at all. The additions to VAT-exempt foods are token gestures that fail to address the systemic over-taxation of individuals and businesses,” Malan concluded.
Related
No more headroom: 2025 Budget Speech is bad news for taxpayers 4 hours Elevated VAT rates set for 2025-27 Katja Hamilton 4 hours Budget Speech: Vat delay disrupted plans, but increase remains likely Des Kruger and Chetan Vanmali 9 hours Budget Speech delay raises hopes for South Africa's property revival 7 Mar 2025 VAT increase versus spending cuts: South Africa’s budget dilemma explained 28 Feb 2025 Budget 2025: Employers eye tax cap hike, clarity on retirement reform 13 Feb 2025 Modernising SA's VAT system can boost the country’s economy and business success Shannon Friedman 15 Nov 2024 South Africa sees wider deficits, higher debt in budget review Kopano Gumbi, Tannur Anders and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo 31 Oct 2024