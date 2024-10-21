Entrepreneurship SMEs
    SME Solution Series launches to support education efforts

    Issued by Daily Entrepreneur
    21 Oct 2024
    In a landscape where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to economic development, Daily Entrepreneur is proud to announce the launch of its new segment, The SME Solution Series. This initiative aims to focuses on actionable, pragmatic solutions that can be implemented without hassle.

    In South Africa, SMEs contribute over 40% of GDP and employ approximately 60% of the workforce. However, many entrepreneurs lack strategic foresight, which hampers their ability to secure funding and effectively manage their operations and growth.

    The SME Solution Series vodcast will support the ongoing education job done by similar news outlets and businesses by providing straight to the point, actionable and pragmatic solutions that can be tried, tested and implemented by SMMEs without hassle.

    With guests hosted by media powerhouse and businesswoman, Nokuthula Khwela, seasoned radio producer and youth leadership advocate and entrepreneur, Karabo Malapile, and recognisable force and industry leader within the renewables sphere, Amina Ali, episodes will cover vital topics such as financial development, effective strategies, and inspiring conversations around opportunity and collaboration to name a few.

    The topics are curated through a joint process in which questions submitted to DE by the entrepreneurship community over time, are compiled and built into themes. This ensures the content produced is what is in demand, and minimises the culture of creating content just for the sake of it.

    Incorporating a vodcast into Daily Entrepreneur’s content strategy is essential for connecting with diverse audiences across borders. With Ipsos South Africa noting that 38% of the population engages with podcasts regularly, this medium not only includes those with varying learning approaches, but also fosters deeper connections with entrepreneurs seeking practical, realistic knowledge.

    We believe that education is a powerful catalyst for entrepreneurial success, and we invite all business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to join us on this journey of growth and learning.

    The SME Solution Series

    The SME Solution series is the straight-to-the-point segment of Daily Entrepreneur SSA that focuses on actionable, pragmatic solutions that can be tried, tested and implemented by SMMEs without hassle. Episodes can be watched here: https://youtube.com/@dailyentrepreneursa?si=HAEdjoyWu9LhrTsK.

    Sources: FinFind, Stats SA, World Bank, Ipsos South Africa 2023.

