Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BinanceJNPRAICPA & CIMASAICAMesh TradeAfriGISBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Markets & Investment Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Secure your crypto: Practical tips for navigating the evolving landscape

    Issued by Binance
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    As the crypto world continues to change, ensuring the safety of your assets is crucial – especially during Data Privacy Week. With the market's growth comes added attention and risks, emphasising the need to prioritise user security in the Web3 space. Binance, a steadfast advocate for user safety, shares practical tips for a secure, reliable, and transparent crypto experience.
    Hannes Wessels, general manager of Southern and Francophone Africa at Binance
    Hannes Wessels, general manager of Southern and Francophone Africa at Binance

    "At Binance, safeguarding our users' assets is at the core of our mission. We're dedicated to maintaining top-notch security standards, especially during Data Privacy Week," emphasises Hannes Wessels, general manager of Southern and Francophone Africa at Binance.

    Consider the following tips to enhance your security in the crypto space:

    KYC Protocols:

    Binance's know-your-customer (KYC) procedures adhere to global standards. When accessing services, undergo a thorough verification process, ensuring transparency and compliance with privacy regulations.

    Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA):

    Enable MFA with dynamic requirements that adapt to different account activities. Strike a balance between security and convenience.

    Real-time monitoring:

    Utilise Binance's real-time monitoring systems employing AI and machine learning. Receive immediate risk notifications and transaction safeguards against suspicious activity.

    Dark web surveillance:

    Stay proactive by monitoring the dark web. Platforms like Binance actively share findings with law enforcement, reinforcing a commitment to user data protection.

    User-driven privacy protection:

    Empower yourself with tools like two-factor authentication (2FA), anti-phishing codes, withdrawal whitelists, Binance Verify, and custom alerts. These features fortify your accounts against various threats.

    "In today's evolving blockchain landscape, security remains paramount. Upholding the highest standards and fostering user trust is critical for a thriving crypto economy. During Data Privacy Week, Binance reaffirms its dedication to providing practical tips for maintaining top-notch security standards," adds Wessels.

    NextOptions


    Binance
    Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. Our platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for people all around the world. Sign-up today.

    Related

    Blockchain as a tool for entrepreneurs
    BinanceBlockchain as a tool for entrepreneurs
    Source: Christina Morillo/Pexels
    Do you even speak 'crypto'?
    20 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz