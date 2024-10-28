SA’s Leading baby and kids’ retailer launches AI that decodes baby talk

The search is on for Ackermans Baby of the Year 2024 and parents are invited to share adorable images and videos of their little ones as part of this nationwide competition.

The recent launch of AI – by Ackermans Intelligence – is a branded content piece and social experiment that is filled with insights from curious, little, language.

“It was this idea that brought the Ackermans Baby of the Year competition to life. Back by popular demand, this competition gives parents the opportunity to celebrate their bundles of joy in true Ackermans style. This year, the stakes are high as Ackermans searches for those charming personalities who love to have fun, express themselves and of course have a lot to say.” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief of marketing at Ackermans

She adds: “In light of the current global conversations around the use of AI and creativity and what it means for us as humans, we set out to purposefully tackle this topic through this new content piece. We believe now more than ever, we should celebrate connection and joy. As a leading retailer in baby and kids’ apparel, our product offering is designed with play in mind, and we want to encourage parents to engage and cherish these unique and special moments with their little ones.”

To bring this concept to life, Ackermans teamed up with media personality, Sne Dladla, who interacts with some of South Africa’s most delightful babies – each showcasing their confidence, creativity, playfulness, and views. Sne traded in the tablets with children's content to give us a glimpse into this extensive sit-down with the little stars in the hopes of unpacking what they think of the world around them and what intrigues them. After the sit-down, it’s safe to say the candidates left a lasting impression.

Through the Baby of the Year competition, Ackermans hopes to celebrate the joyful and precious moments that parents and caregivers alike share with their babies that truly embody Ackermans Intelligence in their day-to-day life.

Want to get involved? Here’s how:

Step 1: Dress your baby in a cute Ackermans outfit.

Step 2: Take a picture or video of your baby showing off their unique personality in their cute Ackermans outfit.

Step 3: Upload your picture or video using the hashtag #MyAckermansBaby2024 on your Facebook, TikTok or Instagram

Step 4: Tag Ackermans and follow Ackermans on all social platforms.

