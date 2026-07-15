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    Samro says copyright reform still has further to go after Constitutional Court ruling

    The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) says South Africa's copyright laws remain unchanged despite the Constitutional Court's recent ruling on the Copyright Amendment Bill (Cab) and the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB), urging stakeholders to view the judgment as another step in the legislative process rather than its conclusion.
    15 Jul 2026
    15 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Magnific

    The court's judgment, delivered on 26 June, found that some provisions referred to it by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the proposed fair use clause, were not unconstitutional on the specific grounds raised. However, it also declared other provisions unconstitutional, requiring Parliament to address them before the Bills can proceed further.

    As a result, the Copyright Act of 1978 remains in force, with no immediate changes to the rights of creators or the obligations of music users. Existing Samro licences also remain valid.

    "The Constitutional Court has provided important legal guidance on the constitutional questions referred to it, but it has also made it clear that this is not the final chapter in South Africa's copyright reform journey," said Chola Makgamathe, Samro's general manager for legal.

    He noted that further parliamentary processes are still required and that stakeholders would retain the right to challenge any future legislation on constitutional grounds.

    Samro said it continues to have concerns about the proposed introduction of a broad fair use framework, arguing that any such system should provide sufficient protection for copyright owners.

    The organisation said international experience shows that fair use regimes often result in extensive litigation as courts determine where legitimate exceptions end and copyright infringement begins. It added that legal certainty is particularly important as artificial intelligence and digital platforms increasingly influence the creation and distribution of content.

    While supporting reforms aimed at improving access to education, innovation and knowledge, Samro said copyright legislation should also preserve the economic incentives that enable composers, songwriters and music publishers to earn income from their work.

    The organisation said it has participated in the copyright reform process for more than a decade alongside other industry bodies and intends to continue engaging with Parliament and government as the legislation is revised.

    According to Samro, the Constitutional Court's ruling highlights that copyright reform carries significant legal, economic and cultural implications, requiring Parliament to balance public access to creative works with fair remuneration for creators.

    Read more: SAMRO, Constitutional Court, Southern African Music Rights Organisation, Copyright Amendment Bill
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