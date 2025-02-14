Subscribe & Follow
Samro introduces online appointment booking system
Streamlining member services
The new system replaces walk-in consultations, ensuring a more personalised service and reducing waiting times.
This shift allows Samro to better allocate resources while accommodating members regardless of location.
Part of broader digital transformation
The appointment booking system forms part of Samro’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, which includes the rollout of an online application system in May 2023 and the Business System Replacement project aimed at improving operational efficiency.
Improved royalty distribution
Samro has significantly improved the royalty distribution process, increasing distributions from 15 in 2022 to 29 in 2024.
These changes ensure members receive more frequent and consistent royalty payments across categories such as television, radio, live music, and foreign earnings.
Addressing growing demand
The move to online bookings addresses growing demand, with annual registrations rising from 18,000 in 2018 to an average of 33,000.
The new system reduces pressure on resources and eliminates long queues, ensuring dedicated attention to member queries.
Modernising operations
This initiative aligns with Samro’s commitment to modernising its processes and providing efficient, accessible services for music creators and publishers.