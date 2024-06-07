Rewriting the rules of reputation

Author: Ronelle Bester

The AI revolution in web search

Recent research from HardNumbers highlights a striking trend: when it comes to assessing a company’s reputation, AI prefers mostly editorial content (61% of AI’s research sources), owned media (44%) customer review sites (10%) analyst reports (10%). The traditional 'sources' of what brands thought their reputations were measured by (industry awards/acclaim), books by company executives, studies and even social media, now represent less than 8% at most of what AI uses to answer questions like “Is [company name] trustworthy?”. In fact, social media itself drives less than 1% of what AI uses for its answers.

This insight underscores a shift to a world where quality journalism and expert analysis have become the digital fingerprints of brand authority – and now even more so.

At the same time, breakthroughs in AI generative search are rapidly accelerating the rate of change. As detailed in a recent Technology Review article, the evolution of these search engines is not simply about retrieving information – it’s about interpreting context, nuance, and credibility from a vast digital landscape. The result? A smarter, more discerning web where the sources that matter are those with proven expertise and trusted narratives.

Editorial content is the new benchmark for reputation

For brands, particularly those in the B2B tech sector, this transformation carries profound implications. Editorial content is emerging as the new benchmark for reputation. Unlike the fleeting and shallow nature of social media trends, well-crafted thought-leadership pieces tailored for use by media houses have long endured, and are now rising as even more important pathways to driving brand awareness, authority and trust. They shape public discourse and, increasingly, serve as the foundation for how AI systems assess a company’s trustworthiness.

Marketers across the board should be learning to recognise that the content which ranks highest in AI-driven searches is that which carries authority and credibility as provided through media reporting. For PR professionals, the mandate is clear: invest in strategic, high-quality editorial content that not only resonates with the media partners with whom relationships have been cultivated, but also meets the exacting standards of AI algorithms.

Implications for B2B tech PR

In specialised fields like B2B tech, credibility isn’t just a label to slap on websites and banners – it’s the cornerstone of every business relationship. As AI begins to recalibrate the metrics of brand evaluation, companies must ensure that their narrative is anchored in robust, authoritative content. This means working closely with trusted media outlets and thought leaders to craft stories that reflect expertise and innovation.

For instance, a well-placed editorial feature or an in-depth thought leadership piece can serve as a digital proxy for reputation, guiding AI systems to view your brand as a trusted source of industry insights. The stamps of approval gained from news media reporting based on the content marketing done for clients is what will drive the assessments AI makes about brands. In an environment where 61% of reputation signals are drawn from editorial sources, proactive PR strategies become not just beneficial but essential.

Embracing the future of AI-driven reputation management

The convergence of AI and editorial content heralds a transformative era for public relations. Rather than viewing these technological advancements as a threat, forward-thinking brands should see them as an opportunity to refine and elevate their narratives through strategic partnerships with trusted PR agencies. At Red Ribbon Communications, we believe that the key to success in this new landscape lies in embracing these changes and positioning oneself as an authoritative voice within any industry.

For companies in the tech sector, this means reimagining content strategies to focus on in-depth analysis, content enriched through market research fuelled by quality surveying, expert commentary, and sustained engagement with reputable news sources. By doing so, brands can not only navigate but thrive in an AI-enhanced digital ecosystem.



