Revolutionising collaboration: Introducing Voice Anywhere

The organisations that function at optimum in today’s radical business landscape share a common thread in its communication approach- all have conquered the geographical barrier to achieve seamless collaboration among employees. Voice Anywhere, is the groundbreaking Hybrid Collaboration Solution that has simplified how teams connect and collaborate. The solution leverages existing telephony investments, streamlining communication to an effortless Voice as a Service (VaaS) experience.

Voice Anywhere transcends traditional boundaries with its comprehensive suite of features accessible from anywhere, transforming any location into a fully-enabled work desk. The solution is integratable with MS Teams at no additional cost. From large file sharing, to video conferencing, private collaboration groups, and instant messaging, this cutting-edge solution is versatile enough to collaborate effortlessly, irrespective of physical location.

At the heart of Voice Anywhere lies the One-Number Principle, routing calls made to a landline number to all smart devices. This guarantees uninterrupted communication no matter where the device or user location is. The Voice Anywhere App then extends the solution beyond conventional communication systems, offering additional collaboration services through a cloud-based UCaaS application.

The distinguishing feature of Voice Anywhere is its highly compatible Hybrid Cloud approach, which allows integration with other PBX systems. The solution requires no additional hardware, PBX’s and additional phones as it is fully operational as a service. Deployment is simplified, with users only needing to download and install the application to get started.

The reason customers choose Voice Anywhere over traditional voice solutions for business is the ongoing advantage of controlled and adaptive expenditure owing to its transparent Subscription-Based Pricing Model. Organisations pay only for the services they use, with upgrades and maintenance included in the original subscription costing. Transparent pricing with no hidden or additional costs, teamed with the automated control of the Telephony Management System (TMS) enables organisations to manage telephony usage within the boundaries of preset parameters.

As an open communications platform (CPaaS), Voice Anywhere provides APIs that enable seamless integration of its powerful collaboration tools into existing in-house applications and business processes. This integration facilitates rich feature capabilities such as contact management, presence tracking, chat functionality, and audio/video calls, along with screen and file sharing functionalities.

Advanced Analytics capabilities enhance the value proposition of Voice Anywhere, with insights that optimise telephony management. Reporting modules highlight anomalies, creating focus reporting where organisations gain deeper insights into communication patterns and trends.

Controlled expenditure through an OPEX model, enhanced online meetings with video, file, and screen sharing capabilities, an easy-to-implement process, and local PBX with recording functionalities, makes this revolutionary VaaS solution a comprehensive service for modern collaboration needs.

Voice Anywhere is a product in the SmartX catalogue of offerings by MetroWired. View the SmartX catalogue here. With its innovative simplicity, flexible deployment options, and cost-effective pricing model is the contemporary collaboration solution that cuts through the chaos of traditional voice solutions to achieve seamless collaboration for businesses today. Download the solution here.

MetroWired is a 100% black-owned, Level 1 BBBEE company founded in 2007. An ICT enabler delivering B2B technology solutions for 17 years, the company’s global standard of digital adoption combines people with technology in sustaining an active, future-ready South African economy.