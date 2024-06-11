Re/Max of Southern Africa: A year of awards and recognition

In 2024, Re/Max of Southern Africa experienced extraordinary success, securing multiple awards across diverse categories. These achievements affirm its steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation in real estate.

Source: Supplied.

In April 2024, Re/Max SA's billboard campaign won "Best Out-of-Home (OOH)" at the MMA South Africa Smarties Awards. This campaign also won Gold at The Wires in London in November 2023.

Re/Max was also voted as the favourite Estate Agency in the Beeld Reader’s Choice Award published on Thursday, 30 May 2024. In addition to this, in the annual survey of the Western Cape Province, Re/Max SA received an award within the real-estate agent category at the PMR.africa Western Cape Province Business Excellence Awards held on Friday, 24 May 2024.

Recently, Re/Max of Southern Africa was also nominated to participate in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 in the category; “Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in South Africa”. Judging is currently underway and results should be announced within the next few months.

Re/Max of Southern Africa has also been nominated for Best Property Company at the Global African Business Awards 2024. These awards are set to be a highlight of the Global Consumer Expo, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29 June at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

Global recognition and nominations

What’s more, Re/Max of Southern Africa was also invited to attend the fifth Africa Advancement Forum’s Global Summit – London 2024. The summit is set to take place on Friday, 19 July 2024, at the prestigious London Marriott Hotel in Regent Park, London.

The summit will convene distinguished thought leaders, innovators, and influencers across various sectors dedicated to advancing socioeconomic development in Africa.

Finally, the brand is also running in the 2024 International Property Awards in the Real Estate Agency Marketing category. The submissions are due in July and the results will hopefully be published near the end of the year.

"We are profoundly proud of these achievements, which reflect the dedication and hard work of every member of our Re/Max family,” says Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive officer of Re/Max of Southern Africa.