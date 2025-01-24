Red Ribbon boosts B2B tech division: Tayla-Jade joins the fold, adding nearly a decade to the agency’s combined expertise

Red Ribbon Communications ushers in 2025 with the strategic appointment of Tayla-Jade Coenraad to its B2B tech division, boosting the already long list of iconic brands that have seen the value of each team member.

Tayla-Jade, or TJ, as she is more commonly known, is an experienced account manager with a wealth of expertise and a proven track record behind her name.

For eight years TJ has gone from success to success working with giant brands at respected PR agencies.

The accounts she has managed are widely diverse and span across multiple industries, including tourism, retail, IT, energy and tobacco.

With her appointment at South Africa’s favourite tech PR agency, she not only adds her repertoire of impressive client success-stories to Red Ribbon’s B2B tech-services, she brings a diverse set of skills stretching from media relations, client relationship management, and corporate affairs communication to the table.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tayla-Jade to the Red Ribbon family," says Ronelle Bester, founder of Red Ribbon Communications. "Her experience and dedication to excellence are invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the technology sector.”

Red Ribbon’s growth as a tech public relations agency continues with the same guiding principles that have always driven its success story: Strategically appoint top talent that is attracted through mutually beneficial flexibility and sustainable work-life balances.

“Joining the Red Ribbon Communications team is a truly exciting step in my career,” says TJ.

“I’m eager to contribute my expertise to support our clients’ goals with tailored public relations services while continuing my commitment to constant growth, and learn within this dynamic and innovative environment.”

As a tech PR agency in South Africa, success for Red Ribbon’s valued clients, as well as for the agency itself, is built upon a relationship of trust that is deeply valued.



