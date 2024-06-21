Publicis Groupe’s Le Cubs Programme graduates share their experiences

Publicis Groupe Africa has evolved its youth development and internship programme “Le Cubs”, to ensure real, sustainable impact and growth for young individuals across Africa. Here, we speak to five individuals who went through the Le Cubs programme and are now fully employed at Publicis Groupe across various agencies.

In 2021, Publicis Groupe Africa identified a need to create a bespoke internship programme that truly upskills and prepares young people for the ever-evolving world of work in the creative industry. “The programme’s success is evident in its impressive 80% retention rate, with graduates from the 2023 cohort not only remaining within the organisation but also rising as stars in their respective roles,” says Yevenia. Here, we hear straight from some of the ex Le Cubs graduates who are working full-time in the business.

Yonela Mabulu, media buyer – Publicis Media, 2022 Le Cub

“First and foremost, getting an opportunity to be part of the Publicis Media team with less than a year's experience was honestly a blessing from God. From day one of month one on September 12, 2022, I was so clueless about advertising and more clueless on what my role is. Now, I can proudly say I am a hybrid media buyer. That is all because of the mentorship I received from other media buyers and the determination and hunger I always have to perfect everything I do.”

Vuyani Masango, junior designer – Digitas Liquorice, 2022 Le Cub

“Joining Le Cubs was a transformative experience, providing me with invaluable skills and mentorship that set the foundation for my career. The programme's focus on hands-on learning and professional growth turned my passion into a meaningful and successful career path. Le Cubs is truly a launchpad for youth empowerment and development.”

Unathi Matikinca, talent administrator – Publicis Groupe Africa, 2023 Le Cub

“It was a great opportunity for me to join Publicis as a Le Cubs talent intern in 2023. It’s been amazing working with the Cape Town and Johannesburg team and this year I’ve been given the opportunity to take on the full-time role of Talent Administrator. I’ve learnt so much about L&D from Yevenia Naidoo and Nanini Sobantwana. I have such a supportive team.”

Ryan Ruiters, junior art director – Saatchi & Saatchi, 2023 Le Cub

“On my first day, I was thrown into the deep end, and it was the best thing that I could have asked for. Since that day, I have had amazing opportunities to learn about the industry and be on major campaigns that have allowed me to grow and develop my skills. Now as a junior, I can see how much I have learnt throughout my internship and I am truly grateful for the experience.”

Luto Nyoka, PR intern – MSLGroup, 2023 Le Cub

“Starting as a Le Cub last year was eye-opening, as it provided me with practical experience and opportunities to strengthen my communication, problem-solving, strategy, teamwork and media-relations skills. The programme provided mentorship from one of the best PR practitioners in the country, who helped me improve my relationship-building skills with both clients and the media, which has translated into a meaningful career in the Public Relations field.”

Publicis Groupe is the world’s second largest communications group, employing 100,000+ talented minds across more than 100 countries. As one of the largest advertising and communications groups globally, Publicis has made a name for itself by putting people first. Publicis Groupe Africa is no different. With over 60 agencies across 36 countries on the continent, there’s no better place to grow a rewarding career in media, communications, marketing, or advertising in Africa.

