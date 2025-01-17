Subscribe & Follow
Pick n Pay faces a major shakeup: Black ownership could be the key
Pick n Pay, a South African retailer, is reportedly facing significant challenges, including financial losses, store closures, and a portfolio review.
In 2024, the company reported a loss exceeding R3bn — the first annual loss in 57 years — attributable to factors such as store writedowns and declining sales volumes. As part of its turnaround plan, the retailer is closing 32 supermarkets, phasing out the QualiSave brand, and transitioning underperforming stores to the Boxer brand.
Lehohla emphasised that it was incomprehensible that Black South African households — who collectively possess an estimated annual spending power of R3.6tn — remain mere consumers without ownership stakes in major retail players.
He noted, “the average annual household consumption expenditure in South Africa is approximately R143,691. This reflects a skewed financial focus that shapes the country’s household economy. If nothing changes, this power will be trapped in perpetual poverty for generations."
Lehohla further highlighted the robust spending power of South Africa’s Black middle class, which amounts to R400bn per year.
“There are about 3.4 million Black middle-class individuals in South Africa with this significant spending capacity.”
