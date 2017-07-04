Industries

    PDC wins Distributor of the Year at Honeywell Elevate Antalya 2024 Awards

    Issued by PDC
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    We are thrilled to announce that PDC has been honoured with the Distributor of the Year award at the Honeywell Elevate Antalya 2024 Awards.
    PDC wins Distributor of the Year at Honeywell Elevate Antalya 2024 Awards

    This accolade is a testament to PDC's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in our product range, solidifying our reputation as one of the leaders in the industry.

    PDC wins Distributor of the Year at Honeywell Elevate Antalya 2024 Awards

    This remarkable achievement is not an isolated event but rather a continuation of PDC's legacy of excellence. In our first year, 2021, PDC was recognised as the Newcomer of the Year at the Honeywell Elevate Awards. In 2022, we earned the Fastest Growing Distributor award. And now as the Distributor of the Year for 2023.

    This consecutive recognition highlights our consistent performance and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.



    Dedication to product range

    At PDC, our dedication to our product range is at the core of everything we do. We are committed to offering our customers the highest quality products, and this award reflects that commitment. Our extensive product range includes advanced solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

    Looking ahead

    As we celebrate this significant achievement, we remain focused on the future. PDC is committed to maintaining our position as a leader in the industry by continuing to innovate and expand our product range. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building on our success to deliver greater value to our clients.

    In conclusion, PDC's Distributor of the Year award is a proud moment. We sincerely thank our clients, partners, team members and Honeywell for their unwavering support. Together, we will continue to reach new heights and set new standards in the industry.

    PDC
    We supply a network of Sub-Distributors, System Integrators, Value Added Resellers & dealers with barcode scanners, mobile computers, label, and POS printers, Line and Serial Impact Printers, as well as consumables.

