Oasis Digital Networks is delighted to welcome Dylan Goff to our team!
Dylan is Johannesburg-based and we are delighted to have found the perfect person to represent us in JHB on a day-to-day to Grow Oasis’ brand presence as our networks expand.
His extraordinary energy, enthusiasm and proven work track record is already clearly evident. We have no doubt that he will be a joy to work with and that he will resonate with our client base.
Contact Dylan on +27 71 364 2872 or email az.oc.aidemsisao@nalyd.
Since 2004, Oasis has been known for its innovative approach in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. Based in Cape Town, our dedicated team focuses on creating compelling media opportunities across multiple platforms.
