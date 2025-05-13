Retail FMCG
    Retail FMCG

    Nando's to trial Pura Soda at select stores nationwide

    In a trial pairing, Pura’s naturally flavoured, low-calorie sodas with no artificial sweeteners, colourants, or preservatives, will be served alongside an array of Nando's meals.
    13 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Flavours on offer include Seville Orange, Pomegranate, and Cucumber & Lime.

    Since launching in Cape Town in 2017, Pura has gone global, expanding into the US, Europe, and Middle East. Now, it’s making a triumphant move in Mzansi.

    .

    The in-store trial is limited to 21 outlets and follows Pura Soda’s recent recognition for Global Excellence in Beverage Innovation, an award it received from the Global Brands Magazine recently.

    The Pura Beverage Company (PBC) continues to be a disruptor in the beverage category, winning awards across its product portfolio, which includes Pura Soda, Pura Kids and Pura Hydration.

    PBC is headquartered in Cape Town and is part of the Evolved Brands Group, with offices in the UK and USA. The Evolved Brands Group continues to expand globally, with products already on shelves across major international retailers worldwide.

